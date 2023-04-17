From Jack Whitehall to Anthony Joshua…

Have you spotted any celebrities in the UAE recently? Send us a DM on Instagram and it could be featured next week.

Steven Gerrard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard)

Former footballer Steven Gerrard shared a snap of him and his son dining at SushiSamba while on holiday with his family in Dubai.

Rochelle Humes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes)

Rochelle and Marvin Humes enjoyed a family vacation in the emirate last week. The British singer and TV personality shared her “second part of the adventure” on Instagram with beach snaps from their stay at Rixos The Palm and Atlantis The Royal.

Natalie Pinkman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Pinkham (@natalie_pinkham)

British TV personality Natalie Pinkham recently stayed at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai with her husband Owain Walbyoff.

Anthony Joshua and Amir Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan)

British professional boxer Anthony Joshua and former boxer Amir Khan were spotted at Kabana, a 24-hour Afghan restaurant in Jumeirah. During his five-day stay in Dubai, Anthony Joshua was also spotted exploring Dubai Mall and the new Chinatown.

Jack Whitehall

Stand-up comedian Jack Whitehall performed at the Coca-Cola Arena for the first time on Saturday. He shared a post to Instagram captioned, “Had a great time in Dubai last night! Thanks to everyone for coming. Sorry to the holiday maker in the front row who got called out for buying dodgy handbags. I’m sure that was my mistake and it was genuine Chanel. Also broke my strict ‘no Tottenham backstage rule’ to see Teddy Sheringham before who took delight in telling me the Man City score just before I went on. Was great to be back in an arena!”

Images: Social