It looks like we’ll be getting a four-day weekend soon…

The UAE’s Moon Sighting Committee will look to the skies for the crescent moon on Thursday April 20, which will signify the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al Fitr.

The committee, made up of expert astronomers, court officials and advisers from the country’s Islamic authority, will confirm the start of the holiday, which is expected to start on Friday April 21, meaning a four-day break, returning to work on Tuesday April 25.

Emirates News Agency (WAM) said: “The first day of Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on Friday, 21st April, in most Islamic countries, according to the International Astronomical Centre. The centre said the crescent of the Shawwal moon is likely to be seen on Thursday, 20th April, corresponding to 29 Ramadan. The UAE moon-sighting committee will convene to confirm the official starting date for Eid.”

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society has already astronomically confirmed the dates for Eid Al Fitr.

According to UAE Barq, Al Jarwan stated, ‘Ramadan’s full moon will be on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8.36am local time, while the crescent of the moon of Shawwal will be born on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 8.13am, and will set 22 minutes after sunset.’

Eid al Fitr is also known as the ‘Festival of Breaking of the Fast’ and is one of two official holidays celebrated in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims worldwide and marks the end of Ramadan.