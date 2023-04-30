You may want to fuel up today…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have increased for the month of May.

From May 1, 2023, Super 98 will increase from Dhs3.01 per litre to Dhs3.16 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs3.05 per litre up from Dhs2.90 in April.

Diesel, however, has decreased to Dhs2.91 per litre, down from Dhs3.03 in April.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2022 to May 2023.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

May: Dhs3.16

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23