With an ever-expanding array of new flight routes, a spoiling choice of budget airlines and much of the world within an eight-hour flight, travel from the UAE offers endless possibilities. But if you’re looking for a wallet-friendly escape, you may want to consider packing your bags for Oman, as you can currently fly to the Sultanate for just Dhs59.

Full disclosure, that is the cost of a one-way flight. But, when you add on the return leg, you’ll still pay less than the cost of brunch, with flights priced from Dhs118.

The flights are currently available from Abu Dhabi Airport with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. The cheapest tickets can be found on the Abu Dhabi to Salalah route, where one-way fares are Dhs59 and return will cost just Dhs128. If your final destination is Muscat, the 75 minute flight from Abu Dhabi is Dhs79 one-way, or Dhs158 return.

These fares include a free carry-on bag, that must be able to fit under the seat in front of you. For those that require additional baggage, fares inclusive of a 20kg checked bag and cabin bag start from Dhs472 return for flights to Salalah and Dhs473 return on the Muscat route.

Why it’s the season for Salalah

Until the end of May, flights from Abu Dhabi to Salalah operate on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday every week. From June until October, a fifth weekly flight will be added on Sunday, and the weekday flights change to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

We’re approaching the optimum time to visit Oman’s verdant Salalah region, as Khareef season approaches. Essentially the area’s monsoon season, heavy rains ensure this corner of the region is blissfully cooler than the rest between June and September.

Make for Muscat

Flights operate thrice weekly on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday until the end of May, with a fourth flight being added on Wizz Air’s Abu Dhabi to Muscat network every Monday from June.

In the capital of Oman, there’s plenty to see and do, from the country’s largest mosque and beautiful opera house, to the bustling souk and the string of luxury resorts.

Book now via wizzair.com