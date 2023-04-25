The emirate added 269 new Teslas to its fleet this month…

Does the thought of cruising down Sheikh Zayed Road in the back of a super sleek, all-electric Tesla on your next commute excite you? Well, we have some news for you…

Dubai’s Arabia Taxi will add 269 new Tesla Model 3s to its fleet in April 2023, as part of the five-year plan to transform Dubai taxis to 100 per cent environmentally friendly and carbon-free by 2027 (hybrid, electric and hydrogen-powered).

The new all-electric vehicles will join Dubai’s current taxi fleet, 83 per cent of which are currently operating with environmentally friendly hybrid engine technology.

“The company is working on a strategic plan to convert the remaining vehicles into fully electric cars, and is considering the possibility of using hydrogen-powered vehicles in the future.” adds Sheikh Majid bin Hamad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Economic Group.

“It is looking forward to expanding its cooperation with Tesla and a number of electric car manufacturers, to offer its clients diversified sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation options.”

The announcement follows a successful trial back in July 2022, when the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) added the Tesla Model 3 to its fleet on a trial basis to verify the efficiency of the vehicle.

Over in the capital…

Dubai is not the only emirate to add electric cars to its fleet: last month, Abu Dhabi announced it would be adding a number of Tesla vehicles to its fleet to support the Green Economy for Sustainable Development initiative, further contributing to enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions.

Images: Provided