Concerts, mind control, and art classes…

This June there are plenty of things happening in Dubai,to keep you busy as the summer approaches. This month you can experience, sip and paint classes, concerts and even a few art galleries across Dubai showcasing artists.

Here are 12 incredible things to look forward to in Dubai this June.

Sleeping Beauty

Ballet’s most beloved fairytale lands at Dubai Opera as the Moscow Ballet ‘La Classique’ performs the iconic Sleeping Beauty. Filled with mystery, lavish costumes and mesmerizing stage sets, this two-act spectacle runs for two nights only. Tickets start from Dhs250.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, June 2 and 3, tickets from Dhs250. dubaiopera.com

Try out a new ladies’ night at chic restaurant, August

Set in Address Fountain Views Hotel, August presents a new glamourous ladies’ night every Tuesday. From 8pm till 11pm you and your squad can sip on four drinks and tuck into a selection of tapas for Dhs150.

August, Address Fountain View, every Tuesday in June from 8pm to 11pm, Dhs150 for four drinks and tapas. august.ae

Wine and Dine at Reif Othman’s newest restaurant



The top local chef has now opened a new licensed version of his beloved Reif Japanese Kushiyaki at Dubai Hills Business Park. Alongside a more extensive menu than the Dar Wasl original, it’s also home to Othman’s award-winning 12-seater chef’s table, TERO.

Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Dubai Hills Business Park, Dubai Hils, throughout June, reifkushiyaki.com

Sip and Paint at Aura Skypool

Swim, sip and paint at one of Dubai’s top venues. Aura Skypool will be hosting the wonderful ArtFem for two nights of art in the sky. June 15 is themed around water, while June 29 is themed around stargazing.

Priced at Dhs650 per person, you are invited to enjoy an evening filled with painting, swimming and a gorgeous sharing menu and prosecco.

Aura Skypool, St. Regis Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Thu June 15 and Thu June 29, from 8pm to 11pm, Dhs650 per person inclusive of painting, four drinks and set menu. auraskypool.com

Jam to South African Pop sensation Kurt Darren

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Middle East (@livenationme)

South African pop superstar Kurt Darren will headline at Hard Rock Café this month, inviting fans to sing along during an evening full of classics. His most famous tracks include Meisie Meisie, Kaalvoet Sokkie, and Kaptein. Tickets are priced at Dhs149.

Hard Rock Cafe, Festival City, June 8, tickets from Dhs149. livenation.me

Head to the capital for a golfing getaway

Get your golfing buddies together, there’s a stay-and-play weekend you’ll want to tee off at this month. Get ready for an overnight stay at Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi – Yas Island and much more. So clear your diary now for Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10. Click here for all the details.

Sign up via golfdigestme.com

Watch world champions compete at the World Padel League

This four-day tournament will see 24 global padel champions battle it out at Coca-Cola Arena. Alongside all of the on-court action, there are four international artists performing each evening, including DJ Nicky Romero, Shamma Hamdan, Simply Red and Mithoon & Friends. Tickets start at Dhs129.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, from June 8 to 11, wplworld.com

Soak up some culture at, Andakulova Gallery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rima Chahine (@rimart35)

Self-taught Lebanese-Canadian artist Rima Chahine hosts her solo exhibition, Almaz, at Andakulova Gallery. Symbolising both the East and West, this exhibition explores the human condition through abstract art in vivid colours and bold brushstrokes.

Damac Park Towers, Throughout June. andakulova.com

Connected by Mind2Mind

This spellbinding duo return to Theatre by QE2 this June. Expect James and Marina’s captivating and unique form of mind-reading and even some audience participation where you will be given the ability to hear each other’s thoughts.

Theatre by QE2, Dubai Port, June 16, tickets from Dhs109. theatrebyqe2.com

Checkout Dubai’s newest dreamy dog-friendly public beach

Beat the heat and take your four-legged friend to a new patch of pristine sand at Dubai Islands’ new dog-friendly beach. The new, free-to-access, public beach is open from sunrise to sunset, inviting you and your fur baby to splish and splash to your heart’s content.

Dubai Islands, throughout June.

Kickstart the summer with Wafi City Summer Run

Returning for its second season, the Wafi City Summer run spans over three distances, including an 800m, 3km and 6km indoor run. Whatever your ability, everyone is welcome with registration priced from Dhs68.25.

Wafit City, start time from 7am, tickets from Dhs68.25 June 17, premieronline.com

Paint and grape at Phileas Fogg’s

Indulge in a hump day treat at Phileas Fogg’s with a paint and grape night, courtesy of We Love Art. Channel your inner Monet with each brushstroke and sip from your glass, as you recreate one of the world’s most famous and loved art pieces in just a few hours. Tickets are Dhs390, inclusive of all art supplies and two glasses of wine.

Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Academy, Al Thanayah Fourth,Wed June 21, 7pm to 11pm, tickets from Dhs390. weloveart.com/events/

Images Supplied, Socials and Getty