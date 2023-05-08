DJs, masterclasses and more…

This week there are so many spectacular things to do and try across Dubai. Whether you’re looking to up your flower-arranging game or catch some cheeky post-work drinks with some friends. Dubai is the ultimate place to be this week.

Here are 8 magical things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, May 8

Celebrate Argentina’s culinary excellence

Hosted by the stunning Sucre, experience an exclusive four-course dinner that celebrates the rich and diverse flavours of Argentinian cuisine. Your meal will be created by Sucre’s mastermind, Fernando Trocca who has also invited chef Javier Rodriguez and Julieta Galvez for the evening that will showcase the skill and abundantly creative Argentine food.

Sucre, DIFC, Mon May 8 from 8pm, Dhs450 per person inclusive of wine. Tel: (0)4 340 0829 sucredubai.com

Experience a dinner party like no other

Bund Lounge is welcoming a brand new dinner party for a novel dining experience. Hidden within Shanghai Me, the speakeasy welcomes guests every Monday for a new experience complete with delicious dishes and captivating music.

Bund Lounge inside Shanghai Me, Gate Village, DIFC, Mondays from 9.30pm, Tel: (0)4 564 0505 @bundlounge

Tuesday, May 9

Catch some live music

Throughout the month of May, The Fridge Concert series features collaborations with a whole host of artists for performances like no other. This week kicks off the performances with an Alt Rock genre. Karman Line will be the headliner, who has a distinctive blend of heavy rock. This sound will be woven in with Fridge Concert alum WYWY.

The Fridge, Al Serkal, Al Quoz, Tue May 9, tickets from Dhs65. thefridge.me

Mimi Kakushi welcomes Hiroyasu Kayama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mimi Kakushi (@mimikakushi)

The spectacular Japanese restaurant is welcoming to its bar, the mastermind behind BenFiddich – Hiroyasu Kayama. The evening will take guests through the history of Japanese bars and a masterclass.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, JBR, Tue May 9 from 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (0) 4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Wednesday, May 10

Explore the new Darjeeling tea harvest

The secret to a fine cup of Darjeeling tea is the process and intricate detail that goes into the cultivation and harvesting. TWG takes the utmost care when it comes to producing its marvellous range of teas. Now, tea enthusiasts and beginner explorers alike can enjoy a curated selection of 15 loose-leaf harvests from celebrated tea estates of Darjeeling created especially for TWG.

Available at TWG Tea Salons and Boutiques. twgtea.com

Beauty and blooms masterclass

Visit Delizie Caffe Gourmet for a masterclass like no other. An immersive beauty and a floral masterclass in collaboration with Sharon Drugan and the bespoke floral studio, Fine Blooms. The class will allow patrons to explore tips and tricks on how to create a show-stopping look that transitions from day to night as well as how to create the perfect flower bouquet. The afternoon is inclusive of handmade pastries, tea and coffee.

Delizie Caffe Gourmet, Dubai Harbour, Wed May 10 from 3pm to 6pm, Dhs1,400. Tel: (0)52 333 1122 deliziecaffegourmet.com

Thursday, May 11

Post-work drinks with some mates?

When the workday winds to a close, we’re always looking for the ideal spot to enjoy post-work drinks. Where better to head to than Cavo? For Dhs150 receive five fully redeemable tokens that can be used on light bites or drinks.

Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay, Thus and Fri from 6pm to 7.30pm Dhs150 for five tokens. @cavodxb

World-class DJ at a world-class venue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAGATELLE DUBAI (@bagatelledubai)

You may know him for his remixes that go viral across Instagram and TikTok, we know him for being a world-class DJ. Hugel, a Latin house producer will be taking on Bagatelle for an unmatched vibe. What more could you want than a festive restaurant paired with the likes of Hugel?

Bagatelle, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, free entry before 11pm. Tel: (0)4 354 5035 @bagatelledubai