Grab some drinks…

Dubai is a never-ending city of new bars, restaurants and venues to visit. Just this week alone we have welcomed two new bars and this summer there are plenty of new bar openings that will keep us partying back into the cooler months.

Here are all the new bars in Dubai to check out.

Now open

Alma Bar

From Soho London all the way to Dubai International Financial Centre, Alma Bar is an opulent cocktail bar that is set to deliver an experience unlike any other for its patrons. Located within Sucre, Alma Bar is an enchanting venue that claims to celebrate the union of art, creativity and culture. Inspired by vintage glamour and the spirit of the modern-day Middle East, the venue is promising a fusion of eras from across the globe while also paying tribute to the past and the present.

Alma Bar, inside Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, open Mon to Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 227 5569. @sucredubai

Mood Rooftop Lounge

Located on top of the Meydan Hotel, Mood has finally reopened its doors and it may as well be as good as new. The rooftop destination has undergone a full facelift. Expect a brand-new cocktail and nibbles menu along with swanky interiors that make it the perfect spot to head to for pre-drinks before checking out one of the nearby nightclubs.

Mood, Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba, daily from 9pm till late. Tel: (0)54 440 0227 @moodrooftopdubai

The Strand

Inspired by the Mediterranean this casual restaurant and bar is a choice spot to catch up with friends and loved ones. The light and breezy space has modern vibes with spectacular deals, such as their 23 Mondays where select tapas and drinks are all priced at just Dhs23.

The Strand, Mon to Fri 8am to 12am, Sat and Sun 8am to 1am. @strandcraftkitchen

Coming soon

Agora

The Dubai Edition is already teeming with spectacular restaurants and nightlife venues – and they actually have space for more. The hotel is getting a new ritzy cocktail bar joining the ranks – Agora, set to be an alluring social club that elevates your typical lounge experience by combining fresh and revolutionary mixology with an unrivalled music scene. The venue draws inspiration from the ancient Greek agora which was a central place for social discussions. It opens this summer.

Agora, Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, opening mid-year.

L’Arc

While yes it is technically not a bar, we are still excited by the opening of a brand new nightclub that is opening its doors in Jumeirah One this summer. Using state-of-the-art visual design tech – L’Arc promises to be innovative and modern, focusing on the best of hip-hop and house music.

L’Arc, Jumeirah 1, opening this summer.

Images: Supplied and social