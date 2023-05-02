It’s going to be a royal affair…

Taking place across the weekend of Saturday, May 6 to Sunday, a grand weekend of Coronation celebrations will take place in the UK to formally crown King Charles III.

For all fans of the British monarchy who want to celebrate and watch it live and direct, there are a number of places in Abu Dhabi that are making this weekend extra special.

From afternoon teas to brunches and all-day festivities, here are some ways to celebrate this historical event…

Majlis, The Rosewood

Between Thursday May 4 and Saturday May 6, celebrate the King’s Coronation with an afternoon tea at an elegant spot with a view of the sea. You’ll just have to mentally draw in those cliffs of Dover if you want the full experience. From 3pm to 6pm, expect a variety of savoury and sweet delights to tempt your taste buds, as well as a healthy serving of English tea and coffee for Dhs210 with soft and Dhs230 with selected alcoholic beverages.

Majlis Lobby Lounge, The Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 3pm to 6pm, Thur May 4 to Sat May 6, Dhs210 soft and Dhs230 alcohol. Tel: (0)2 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

Nahaam

The legendary Pardon My Brunch is cranking things up with a royal edition. On Saturday May 6, from 12.30pm to 4pm, all lovers of the monarchy will be able to indulge in an opulent buffet featuring traditional British dishes like beef and salmon wellingtons, alongside international specialities. Polish off your meal with nostalgic treats like Bakewell tarts and Eton Mess. Don’t miss out on this special edition, which will cost Dhs375 with soft, Dhs495 with house and Dhs765 with premium, with children aged six to 12 costing Dhs125. It starts at 12:30pm, and your Brexit is at 4pm.

Nahaam, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, Pardon my brunch coronation edition, Sat May 6, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs373 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs765 premium, children six to 12 costing Dhs125. Tel: (0)2 811 5666, @conradetihadtowers

The Abu Dhabi Edition

The Abu Dhabi Edition has a few tricks up its sleeve for the big coronation weekend. On Saturday May 6, begin your five-hour royal affair at 12.30pm with a trio of canapés and Classic British, gin-inspired cocktails at Library Bar, before heading down to the beloved steak house, The Oak Room. Here guests will be able to feast on a four-course menu, complete with coronation chicken, freshly shucked oysters, fish and chips, roasted chicken or cauliflower to name a few. Of course, there is always room for dessert, especially when they are quintessentially British, featuring sticky toffee pudding, mixed berry trifle and apple crumble to name a few. Your royal affair will end at 5.30pm, on an all-inclusive basis, costing Dhs395 with soft drinks and Dhs650 with an open bar including champagne.

Library Bar and Oak Room, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Sat May 6, 12.30pm to 5.30pm, all-inclusive, four-course meal, Dhs395 soft, Dhs650 premium. Tel: (0)2 208 0000, marriott.com

Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi

Join the festivities at the Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi on Saturday May 6 from noon to 4pm. Expect a royally good time filled with an array of delicious bites, crafted drinks and live action from Westminster Abbey for Dhs199. Dress in your finest red, white and blue attire in the chance to win amazing prizes. Once your feast finishes at 4pm, all guests can carry on the party with 10 drinks costing Dhs50, for red, white, rose and sparkling wines alongside selected beer and vodka, gin, rum, whisky and tequila.

Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, Abu Dhabi, Sat May 6, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs199 drinks and food. Tel: (0)2 304 7777, marriott.com

Hidden Bar, The Rosewood

Visit Hidden Bar on Saturday May 6 from 1pm to catch all the live action of this historic moment. With screens dotted around the venue, all guests will be able to see the happenings live and direct whilst grazing on al la carte eating options and decor fit for a king.

Hidden Bar, The Rosewood, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 3pm to 6pm, Thur May 4 to Sat May 6, Tel: (0)2 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

