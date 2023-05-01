Sponsored: Sail away to the Côte d’Azur Monaco hotel for a staycation of dreams…

Located a 30-minute boat ride from mainland Dubai, the Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel is Dubai’s first adults-only, all-inclusive island getaway. Now open for its soft launch, the hotel is officially welcoming day and night guests to stay on the private island.

Whether you’re looking to escape the city for a weekend or just for the day, check in to the Côte d’Azur Monaco Hotel in the Heart of Europe, for the ultimate party vacation.

At the heart of this adults-only escape, you’ll find one of the Middle East’s largest swimming pools with giant floaties, a swim-up bar, and poolside cinema where a live DJ provides the spirited soundtrack as day celebrations turn to night.

The hotel is also home to the raining street, where guests can experience an authentic European experience with on-command rain showers as part of an innovative climate control system.

After a day full of adventure and partying, modern guest rooms await with a private balcony, contemporary interiors, comfortable beds, a state-of-the-art shower and ensuite bathroom, and delicate Marie-Antoinette-inspired tea amenities.

La Fête de Monaco brunch

Every Sunday, celebrate la joie de vivre from 1pm to 5pm at La Fête de Monaco, Dubai’s most épique beach brunch.

Taking place along the blue private shorelines of Monaco Beach and around the Grand Azur pool, the four hour brunch includes live DJ and artist performances and free-flowing house beverages or bubbly. On the menu, expect gourmet French classics mixed with inventive street food, all paired with free-flowing drinks.

Check-in to the hotel that never sleeps from Dhs799 per night, including breakfast. All-inclusive and breakfast packages are available until September 30, 2023. To book your adult-only escapade, call (0)55 226 9353 or email reservations.monaco@thoe-hotels.com.

How to get there

You’ll just need to make your way to the Heart of Europe jetty at Umm Suqeium Marina in Jumeirah 3, where yacht transfers will take you to and from the heart with a complimentary drink. Take note: a physical Emirates ID or passport is required to access the island.

Côte d’Azur Monaco, Heart of Europe, World Islands, Dubai. Soft opening. Boat transfer from Umm Suqeim Marina, Jumeirah 3. Staycation packages from Dhs799, Tel:(0)55 226 9353. thoe-hotels.com

Images: Provided