No matter what type of art you fancy, there’s an art exhibition in Dubai to check out…

There are plenty of great things to do in Dubai and thankfully for culture vultures, this includes a number of fantastic exhibitions. Looking to soak in a bit of art?

Here are 13 art exhibitions in Dubai to visit in May

Project Art

When: Until Friday, May 5

Bringing back the famous Project Art, Zabeel House by Jumeirah will host an interactive program that aims to provide up-and-coming artists with a free platform to present their artworks. This will be the 13th edition, and it features the highly talented Dubai-based Filipino artist, Romina May. May is inspired by her environment and daily life and effortlessly strokes her imagination onto her canvas, creating wonderful works of art. Her paintings reflect her desire to achieve a balance between the real and imagined worlds, leaving tangible masterpieces for future generations to enjoy.

Project Art, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, Onyx Tower 3, The Greens, until May 5, Tel: (0)4 519 1111, jumeirah.com

Andakulova Gallery

When: Friday, May 5 to June 30

Self-taught Lebanese-Canadian artist, Rima Chahine will be holding her solo exhibition Almaz at Andakulova Gallery. Symbolising both the East and West, this exhibition explores the human condition through abstract art in vivid colours and bold brushstrokes. She hopes her work resonates with the viewers as she shares her personal experiences in healing after moving to a foreign country as a single mother.

Andakulova Gallery, Damac Park Towers, DIFC, Dubai, From May 5 to June 30. Tel: (0)4 385 9897, andakulova.com

Opera Gallery, Atlantis the Royal

Opening its 16th location worldwide, Opera Gallery has now found a home in one of Dubai’s newest luxury hotels, Atlantis the Royal. Following its first Dubai location in DIFC in 2008, Opera Galleries’ new location will focus on focus on exhibiting secondary market modern and contemporary masters, as well as a selection of contemporary blue-chip artists represented by the gallery on the primary market. The Gallery will have its own dedicated exhibition programme, featuring works by artists such as Georges Braque, Pierre-Aguste Renoir, Marc Chagall, Joan Miró and many more.

Opera Gallery Atlantis the Royal, Unit G7, Crescent Rd Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Thur 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sun 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)4 272 9581, operagallery.com

Excel Art Gallery

When: Until Tuesday, May 9

Jude Olotu, a well-known Nigerian artist who recently launched his first independent art gallery in Dubai last month, will extend the duration of his first Dubai exhibition, Essentials until Tuesday, May 9. This exhibition is a one-of-a-kind body of work that reflects a growing trend in modern art in which reality is questioned and perception is a function of the soul. The works depict the artist’s creative process of introspection, ranging from cosmological arts to expressionism and pure abstraction.

Excel Art Gallery, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Until May 9, Mon to Sat 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 564 6329, @judeolotuarts

Carbon.12

When: Until Sunday, May 14

The works of Amir Khojasteh and Sabrina Mendoza Malavé intersect on multiple levels. On the one hand, their respective countries, Iran and Venezuela are experiencing volatile political situations. On the other hand, both artists address these issues and incorporate references to abstraction, pop culture, and poetry. These artists’ works seek to provoke by bringing to light (and honestly representing) the effects of current political climates on the citizens of Iran and Venezuela. By weighing the scales between rest and disturbance, calm and turmoil, the artists reveal a greater understanding of human nature.

Carbon.12, Alserkal Avenue, Street 8, Dubai, 11.30am to 7pm Mon to Sat, Tel: (0)4 340 6016, carbon12.com

Elmarsa Gallery

When: Until Saturday, May 20

Created by Tunisian modernist Aly Ben Salem, A Perfect World illustrates pivotal moments in North African history. Aly Ben Salem is one of the first generations of artists to emerge out of Tunisia as the country struggles for independence from French colonial rule. At first glance, Ben Salem’s work seems to be in stark contrast with his North African contemporaries, however, upon further inspection, their work shares a portrayal of a plural Maghrebi identity, highlighting their inherent history, memory, identity, cultural heritage, and authenticity.

Elmarsa Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tues to Sat 10am to 7pm, Sun and Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 341 5806, galerielmarsa.com

The Efie Gallery

When: Until Monday, May 29

Moving away from his usual forte of utilising vibrant colours, Isshaq Ismail’s exhibition Beyond The Fence, Begins the Sky, features his first collection of monochromatic works that uses multiple hues of blue. By portraying characters with complicated and conflicting feelings against a variety of serene and utopian landscapes, this exhibition seeks to question perceptions about beauty while also taking into account the hardships these individuals must face.

The Efie Gallery, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 252 4182, efiegallery.com

Boccara

When: Thursday, May 4 to May 24

Georgii Uvs will be showcasing his thought-provoking collection of abstract artworks named The Wings which pushes artistic expression and utilises single pigments and mixed ultraviolet reactive pigments to explore the concepts of existence and freedom. This renowned artist has had his work exhibited in prominent galleries, such as the Saatchi Gallery, and held private collections in Russia, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, Armenia, France and Malta.

BOCCARA, South Zone, Gate Avenue, Trade Centre, DIFC, Mon to Fri 10am to 6pm, Sat & Sun closed, @boccaragalleryofficial

The Foundry

When: Until Thursday, May 4

This art, culture and co-working space is hosting four world-class artists, who will unveil their newest collections of artworks. Gallery Three will showcase Dubai-based painter Sylvia Ong’s exhibition Around The Sun All Year Long, illustrating how the sun remains constant despite the personal turmoil that individuals face. Gallery Four will host a group exhibition by four Syrian artists, featuring more than 500 works which aim to preserve and promote art and archives from Syria. Gallery Five will be home to a mixed-media project delivered through direct testimony, memories and visual associations. Gallery Eight will see the debut of a long-term project that comprises works from Iranian artists over multiple generations, portraying their lived experiences throughout history.

The Foundry, Boulevard Crescent, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, 10am to 10pm daily, Tel: (0)4 367 3696, @foundrydowntown

Kanvas

When: Until June 2

All art fanatics are invited to experience a fully immersive AI-driven exhibition, Revival of Aesthetics 2.0. The extraordinary artworks are the brainchild of the talented Orkhan Maddadov, who utilised visual effects and virtual realities to illuminate the cultural history and heritage in the modern world. Revival of Aesthetics 2.0. illustrates the ancient skill of carpet weaving through the over 150,000 digitalised carpet compositions, compiling motifs, patterns, sketches and calligraphic shapes. These virtual rugs are projected across walls to create a fully immersive and interactive exhibition which pays homage to this time-honoured craft.

Kanvas, Unit 1, Al Khayat Art Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, Mon to Fri 9.30am to 6pm, Sat and Sun closed. Tel: (0)52 188 4980, kanvasglobal.com00

Ishara Art Foundation

When: Until Sunday, May 20

Exploring philosophical and political dimensions of time, this group exhibition includes the works of over 20 contemporary artists from South Asia and its diasporas. Notations on Time depicts a dialogue between artistic generations, illustrating complexities between the past, present and future. Pushing away from Western notions, Notations on Time highlights different ways of thinking about aesthetics, existence, remembrance and futurity.

Ishara Art Foundation, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sat 10am to 7pm, Tel: (0)4 223 3001, ishara.org

Bedia Gallery

When: Ongoing

This is one of the most recent galleries to enter the Dubai art scene, and it is owned by Kemal Yazici – the first Turkish gallery owner and artist in Dubai. Born in Turkey and raised in Germany, Kemal Yazici creates contemporary abstract art by utilising geometrical and organic elements. Yazici creates his masterpieces by overlapping layers, combining flowing textures and using bespoke tools to depict the vibrant dynamic world we live in. Bedia Gallery houses Kemal’s unique work as well as his art studio on the first floor.

Bedia Gallery, Warehouse 10, Al Khayat Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tues to Sun 10am 7pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 335 9133, bediagallery.com

Jameel Arts Centre

When: Until Sunday, May 14

Daniele Genadry’s Blind Light investigates how distance, light, and movement affect visual experiences, especially in nature. Through photography and painting, her medium of choice allows her to explore how images can create their own ‘temporality’ through light, as well as how mediated fields of vision can sensitize our perception. The exhibition features works that are based on Daniele’s recent research in La Rochelle and Cassis, France and the Grand Canyon, USA.

Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, Fri 12pm to 8pm, Sat to Thursday 10am to 8pm, closed on Tues, Tel: (0)4 873 9800. jameelartscentre.org

Images: provided and social