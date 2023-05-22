Capital ideas for your week…

Looking for ways to beat the Monday blues? There are plenty of pretty fun things to do in Abu Dhabi including trying out a new limited-edition afternoon tea, visiting a book fair, and much more.

Here are six things to do in Abu Dhabi that you don’t want to miss.

Monday, May 22

Check out the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Running until Sunday, May 28, the 32nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair combines regional publishers and supports creative industries that contribute to enhancing the reading, visual and interactive culture. Get your tickets here.

Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 10pm until May 28. adbookfair.com

Tuesday, May 23

Sip on some delicious Boon Coffee

Speciality coffee roaster and retailer Boon Coffee has finally opened in the capital in Erth Hotel. It is founded by an entrepreneurial Ethiopian boss lady, who has a passion for coffee and helping the community. The venue is a great spot to enjoy breakfast paired with a cup of aromatic Ethiopian coffee – a perfect way to start your day. There are a number of bites on the menu including golden croissants, chia seed pudding and more.

Boon Coffee Roasters Abu Dhabi, Earth Hotel, Khor Al Maqtaa, open daily 7am to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 675 6646. @booncoffee

Enjoy a Thai lunch at Silk and Spice

Fans of Thai food, make your next lunch meeting over at award-winning Silk and Spice at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. You’ll get a tailored set menu packed with exotic spices guaranteed to please the palate. It will cost you Dhs99 for a two-course set menu and Dhs120 for a three-course set menu. No matter which option you pick, you can pair your meal with a pint or grape.

Silk and Spice, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road, Al Danah, lunch offer daily 12pm to 3pm. Tel: (0)2 813 777. sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

Wednesday, May 24

Tuck into pancakes for just Dh1

If there’s one thing pancake fans need to do this day, it’s make a beeline to Denny’s website. The popular American diner is celebrating its birthday and is offering customers a delicious Oreo pancake treat for Dh1. You do need to be quick though as only the first 500 customers can avail of the treat. All you need to do is register here on the big day. If you’re successful, you will receive a voucher to visit any Denny’s Diner in the UAE. The voucher will be available until July 31.

Denny’s Diner, Ground floor of Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiyah, Tel: (0)50 752 3066. @dennysdinerme

Let the little ones have fun at Madcap

Indoor play zones are a perfect spot to escape the heat, but also for the little ones to blow off some steam. Oh, and it’s also plenty of fun. Usually, it comes with a hefty price tag but we have a cool What’s On exclusive deal for you. Our readers will be able to avail of 30 per cent off the ticket price at Madcap in Yas Mall – all you have to do is mention What’s On Abu Dhabi at the reception. Inside you’ll find a range of zones with trampolines, an obstacle course, a ninja warrior course, climbing walls, foam pits and more.

Yas Mall – The Fountains, Yas Island, Dhs98 for two hours after discount. Tel: (600) 50 7275. @madcap.ae

Thursday, May 25

Celebrate International Tea Day at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Love tea? Head on over to Episodes at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in the capital to celebrate International Tea Day. The day is actually celebrated on Sunday, May 21 but the afternoon tea experience is running for two whole weeks until June 4, so there’s time to check it out. The Tea Apothecary will serve premium and rare teas, coffees, and special afternoon tea. Expect tea infusions with savoury and sweets by Chefs Leen Quttineh, Stephane Tranchet, and Alexandre Thabard. The afternoon tea runs daily from 2pm to 6pm and costs Dhs245.

Episodes, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, 2pm to 6pm until June 4, Tel: (0)2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com

Featured image: Imtiyaz Ali/Unsplash

Article images: Supplied