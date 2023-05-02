Prices start from as little as Dhs84…

We all have our go-to Disney belters that we sing shamelessly in the shower or in the car. Now, we have the opportunity to actually give it our all as the talented Disney on Ice crew glide past singing A whole new world… That’s right, while Disney on Ice is geared towards the little ones of Abu Dhabi – we all know that it’s the grown-ups celebrating 100 years of only the best that Disney has brought us.

The annual extravaganza is back again this year. Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Wonder will be bringing Abu Dhabi all the magic and wonder we hold dear. The best part is, tickets start from as little as Dhs84 and will be here from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 15. And early bird tickets are already available.

Be our guest

The Disney musical back catalogue has an almost unrivalled record of ‘never missing’ — just check our playlists, there are sing-a-long bangers a plenty, ballads and show tunes galore, you want new ones? They’ve got twenty, but like us, you probably want more…

There really is no substitute for seeing your favourite characters bring these hits to life, loud and in full bedazzling technicolour, live on ice. Whether you ‘wanna‘ see Elsa and Anna ‘build a snowman’, or simply see the ice queen of Arendelle strap her skates on and (unlike us, who’d be clinging on to the side of the rink) ‘Let it Go‘. This show will be Frozen in your memory forever.

Or perhaps you’re a fan of the inspiring tale of Moana — that fierce daughter of Motunui, whose bravery conquered the ocean, subdued a titan and saved her people. ‘I am Moana’ you’ll say “I know the way”.

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 to 15. abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net / disneyonice.com

