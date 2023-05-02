A fun day out minus the stress of being the designated driver…

This summer, Dubi Parks and Resorts is footing the bill with a free Careem ride from anywhere in Dubai straight to Dubai Parks and Resorts. Whether you’re going to Motiongate, Legoland or the Legoland Water Park, when buying four or more tickets, you will receive a two-way Careem transfer for the day.

Get ready for an exciting summer jam-packed with exciting rides, delicious food and of course endless family fun with live entertainment. Starting from Dhs295, you can purchase your tickets from the theme park’s website upon which you receive a promo code to book your Careem.

So, what can you do at Dubai Parks and Resorts?

Dubai Parks and Resorts is one of the top destinations in Dubai to experience fantastic theme parks packed full of rollercoasters (and more timid rides), our favourite cartoon characters and other activities for the whole family.

Motiongate

With 29 rides, family-friendly attractions, and exciting entertainment experiences, there’s endless fun for the whole family from Hunger Games, Now You See Me, Smurfs, Cloud with a Chance of Meatballs, and more. Little ones can also watch their favourite characters come to life at DreamWorks including Madagascar, Shrek, and Kung Fu Panda.

Legoland

Painful little blocks that hurt when stood on but glorious creations and wonderous structures when in the right hands. Legoland is the ultimate stop for the little ones and not-so-little ones. It’s full of fun rides to check out, plus an intriguing museum of Lego. If you prefer water-themed rides, Legoland Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park is the perfect spot to help you keep cool.

Dubai Park and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai. 11am to 9pm. Dhs295 day tickets. Tel:(0)4 820 0000. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Sadly, we bid farewell to Bollywood Parks Dubai a few weeks ago. The theme park officially announced that it has closed down effective immediately on Thursday, April 20. However, the theme park did confirm that “the iconic Raj Mahal will continue to be available for private events.” Read more here.