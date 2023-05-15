Dubai private school fees have been frozen for the past three academic years…

Private schools in Dubai that maintained or improved their annual inspection rating are able to increase next year’s school fees by up to six per cent from September 2023.

This is the first time since 2019 that schools in Dubai have been able to increase their fees.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has put together a fact sheet for parents to understand what fees their child’s school can charge during the next academic year (2023-24). Find your school’s fact sheet here: web.khda.gov.ae

How much will my school fees increase?

The educational cost index (ECI) percentage for the next school year was set at 3.21 per cent by the KHDA in March. This means schools that have maintained the same rating as the previous school year, are eligible to increase the annual fees by up to 3 per cent.

Schools that improved their rating from Very Good to Outstanding can increase by up to 4.5 per cent, while schools that improved their rating from Good to Very Good can increase by 5.25 per cent.

Finally, schools that went from either Very Weak to Weak, Weak to Acceptable, or Acceptable to Good can increase their fees by up to 6 per cent.

Schools that have dropped in performance, are not eligible for a fee increase.

See the school fees framework here: web.khda.gov.ae

When is the next school holiday?

Children in Dubai will be off for Eid Al Adha at the end of next month.

Eid Al Adha is the second and larger of the two holidays celebrated in Islam. It falls on Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12, which, this year according to the astronomers, is likely to correspond to Wednesday, June 28 to Friday, June 30. Remember though, the confirmation of dates all depends on the sighting of the moon.

For the complete list of school holidays for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year and for the 2023-2024 academic year, visit whatson.ae

Images: Getty