Just a 20-minute boat ride from Dubai, The Heart of Europe is made up of 16 stunning beachfront hotels across six islands…

From palaces with private beaches to underwater floating villas…Dubai’s World Islands The Heart of Europe megaproject is set to fully open by 2026.

Four kilometres off the Jumeirah coast, the World Islands project is made up of 300 man-made islands in the Arabian Gulf. A large part of this development is The Heart of Europe – a Dhs18.3 billion project located at the centre of the artificially developed islands.

The developer behind The Heart of Europe told The National that the project will be completed by 2026, with phase one – 48 floating villas – to be completed by the end of this year.

Bringing Europe closer to Dubai, the megaproject will feature over 50 attractions, rainy climate-controlled streets, fine dining restaurants, watersports and diving, and 16 European-style luxury resorts.

This includes the Floating Seahorse Villas – the world’s first three-storeyed floating hotels that have a submerged underwater level. It also brags a Floating Lido – a floating platform that hosts a number of hotels, restaurants, and swimming pools with underwater hotel suites.

Other highlights include the jungle-flanked Beach Palaces of Sweden Island; Bauhaus-inspired villages of Germany Island; Honeymoon Island with its sunset and sunrise beaches; Portofino Hotel; a pet-friendly Amsterdam hotel; a Costa Del Sol-inspired Marbella hotel; and the Côte d’Azur resort.

The first hotel, Cote D’Azur Monaco Hotel, opened to the public in December 2022. While Monaco is the first, the Côte d’Azur Resort will comprise of four five-star hotels when complete, all named after coastal hotspots along the French Riviera: Nice, Cannes, and St. Tropez will soon follow.

We’re already packing our bags…

The Heart of Europe, World Islands, Dubai. Opening by 2026. thoe.com

