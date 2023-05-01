They also plan to add a Vida hotel at The Dubai Mall later this year…

Looking for a fun new staycation spot? Emaar Hospitality have announced plans to open three new hotels in Dubai in 2023, including two at Dubai Creek Harbour.

Announced as Arabian Travel Market (ATM) kicked off in Dubai on Monday May 1, Emaar Hospitality unveiled plans to open 8 new hotels in 2023 and 2024. Of the eight new Emaar Hospitality hotels, three will open in Dubai – and all are expected to welcome guests this year.

Two of the properties will open at Dubai Creek Harbour later this year. Both Vida Creek Beach and Palace Dubai Creek Harbour are slated to open in 2023, bringing the brand’s portfolio at Dubai Creek Harbour to four. Vida Creek Harbour first opened in 2019, while Address Grand Creek Harbour began welcoming guests earlier this year.

While we don’t know much more about the two properties, we can expect both to offer those sweeping skyline views this up and coming neighbourhood has become known for. Both hotels are set to add an array of drinking and dining experiences, which will be welcome news for residents and regular visitors.

The boutique Vida Hotels & Resorts will also continue its expansion elsewhere in the city, with Vida Dubai Mall set to open in the middle of 2023. Those craving some retail therapy will enjoy direct access to one of the world’s largest shopping malls, as well as an array of social dining options on-site.

Furthering Vida’s expansion in 2024 will be Vida Aljada, the brand’s debut property in the emirate of Sharjah. Under construction in one of Sharjah’s newest neighbourhoods, it will offer both hotel rooms and residences.