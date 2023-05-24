This is a big win for visitors to Dubai…

Know someone who is travelling to Dubai on Emirates soon? Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates has announced that all passengers travelling to, or stopping over in Dubai, will receive free hotel accommodation.

The carrier stated the booking period is open from May 22 to June 11, 2023. And the offer is valid for travellers with a return ticket to Dubai for more than 24 hours for travel dates between May 26 and August 31, 2023.

Travellers with an Emirates return ticket in First Class or Business Class will receive a complimentary two-night stay at 25 Hours Hotel Dubai One Central (on a room-only basis). Passengers can also avail of the chauffeur‑drive service to and from the airport.

Passengers holding a premium economy or economy class ticket will get a one-night stay at Novotel World Trade Centre, Dubai.

Both hotels are conveniently located at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre – about 25 minutes away from the airport.

Do note, that bookings must be made at least 96 hours before arrival via emirates.com, the Emirates call centre, ticket offices, or participating travel agents.

How to avail?

To avail of the offer, you must book and pay in full for an Emirates-operated return flight.

Then you need to send an email to emiratesoffer@emirates.com with your PNR reference along with passenger names, arrival date in Dubai, your contact number and email address to receive the hotel booking confirmation.

Your stay will be booked on the arrival date of the flight booking, and if the hotel is not available, Emirates will book a room at a hotel with a comparable star rating.

You can read more about this offer, and the terms and conditions here.

Onboard perks

Earlier this week, Emirates announced that all passengers will be able to connect to Wi-Fi for free.

To avail of free Wi-Fi onboard the flight, passengers simply need to join the Emirates Skywards program, which is an easy and free process. You can sign-up via emirates.com, flydubai.com or through the official Emirates or flydubai apps. This can be done through the onboard Wi-Fi portal, or at any other time.

Images: Supplied and Emirates Media Centre