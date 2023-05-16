Relive those Expo 2020 memories…

It’s International Museum Day on Thursday, May 18 and to celebrate, Expo City Dubai is offering free entry to its flagship pavilions on Friday, May 19. It will be a great way to relive those Expo 2020 Dubai memories with the whole family.

But what’s the relationship between museums and Expo City Dubai? Well, International Museum Day was launched back in 1977 and honours a different theme each year. Since 2020, it has focused on sustainability goals specifically highlighting how the role of museums can help shape sustainable futures through educational programmes, exhibitions, community outreach and research.

During International Museum Day, Expo City Dubai will invite visitors to explore the potential of museums to help in sustainable development.

To confirm, these are the places you can visit for free on the day: Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, The Women’s and Vision Pavilions, as well as each of the three Stories of Nations Pavilions.

If you have little ones, make sure you bring them along as there are specially curated educational programmes and a treasure hunt across seven attractions. It will all be framed around the theme of ‘Museums, Sustainability and Wellbeing’.

Here are some of the planned activities:

At Terra, there will be screenings of climate-focused films, informative tours, storytelling sessions, physical theatre workshops and a ‘tinker table’ for play-based learning.

At Alif, you can learn to build robot hands in a Lego workshop and learn about motors, sensors, and the basic principles of engineering.

At the Women’s Pavilion and Vision Pavilion, visitors can get involved in crafts activities.

All about sustainability…

Expo City Dubai will be the proud host of COP28 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) in November 2023 and 2023 was even declared by UAE President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan as the ‘Year of Sustainability’.

Sheikh Mohamed stated, ‘2023 is the Year of Sustainability in the UAE. Effective climate action requires a shared vision and collective will. As host of COP28, we are committed to fulfilling our role as a global convener and will continue to support action and innovation in the field of sustainability.’

