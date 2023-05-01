Shucking oysters, dining with four hands on deck and more…

In the spirit of NSYNC, It’s gonna be *a busy* May! The Dubai Food Festival is officially in full swing which means the city is going to be a foodie’s haven. This week there are plenty of special tasting menus to try out, along with a masterclass and Billionaire is back with a brand new show. Strap in and get ready for a busy but fabulous week.

Here are 8 fabulous things to do in Dubai this week

Monday, May 1

Wine tasting at Folly

We know and love Folly for its stunning view and delicious food. This Monday however, they are kicking things up a notch with a wine-infused dining experience. Savour in a tailor-made culinary pairing where you can enjoy dishes such as backed ricotta tortellini or smoked quail all paired perfectly with a vino.

Folly, Souk Madinat, Mon May 1 from 7pm onwards, Dhs495 per person. Tel: (0)4 430 8535 folly.ae

There’s always time for a quiz night

Every Monday, The Irish Village at the Studio One Hotel hosts a quiz night hosted by Mikey Ross. Get your wits about you and gather up to six of your most intelligent friends for an evening of fun. The best part is, drinks are on special – get five beers for Dhs150.

The Irish Village, Studio One Hotel, Studio City, Mondays from 8pm to 10pm. @theirishvillage

Tuesday, May 2

Five courses and wine at Prime68

Hosted by Thomas Webb, Director of Thelma Mountain Vineyards in South Africa, get ready for an evening of exquisite flavours set on the 68th floor of the JW Marriott Marquis. You’ll be treated to spectacular locally sourced ingredients paired with specially selected wine to round out the experience.

Prime68, JW Marriott Marquis, Tues May 2 from 6pm to 11pm, Dhs495 per person. Tel: (0)4 414 3000 marriott.com

Breakfast by the beach

One of our absolute favourites, Bungalo34 has welcomed back breakfast. Get ready for a whimsical morning, as you dine under the orange and white umbrellas, looking out into the ocean, enjoying a lobster Benedict whilst sipping on a bellini.

Bungalo34, Pearl Jumeira, daily, 9am to 11.30am for breakfast. Tel: (0)4 238 1780 @bungalo34

Wednesday, May 3

A new show at Billionaire Dubai

This is truly a Dubai bucket list venue. Not only is Billionaire renowned for its gastronomic extravaganza, but the show is just as extravagant and spectacular. Get ready for a brand new show featuring special acts from singers, dancers and even knife throwing that will have you hanging onto the edge of your seat.

Billionaire Dubai, Taj Hotel, Business Bay, Tues to Sun 9pm till late. Tel: (0)4 510 3100 @billionairedubaiofficial

Ah, Shucks – Oysters

Hosted by the one and only Dibba Bay Oysters, get ready for an exclusive oyster-shucking masterclass. As part of the Dubai Food Festival, the farm-to-table restaurant in JBR will be providing guests with the opportunity to participate in an oyster shucking class. Hosted by founder, Ramie Murray, the evening will be filled with hands-on learning and of course, delicious oysters.

Dibba Bay Oysters, Sheraton Hotel, JBR, May 3 and 4 from 7pm to 8.30pm, Dhs290 per person. store.dibbabay.com

Thursday, May 4

Four hands on deck at Issei

Get ready for an evening of splendour. Two chefs will be sharing stories about their Peruvian and Nicaraguan heritage through food and mixology. Experience the collaboration of Issei’s head chef Luisa Serna and cabin crew turned supper club queen Gabriela Chamorro. It takes place from May 4 to 6.

Issei, Radisson Damac Hills, May 4 to 6 from 7pm, Dhs325 per person for four courses. Tel: (0)4 879 1111 @isseidubai

Japanese delights with Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori

Until May 7, patrons are invited to experience a recipient of the Michelin Bib Gourmand Award with Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori’s Dubai Food Festival’s special menu. Enjoy three courses of Japanese excellence for only Dhs150.

Goldfish Sushi and Yakitori, 403 Al Wasl Road, Al Wasl, offer valid until May 7, Dhs150 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 886 4966 @goldfishdubai

