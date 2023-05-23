You can now edit messages after sending them…

Have you ever sent a WhatsApp message that you fumbled your words, felt like the message lacked context or something you wrote didn’t sound quite right – but you sent the message anyways? Well, you’re now in luck.

On Monday, May 22, WhatsApp released a new update whereby you can now edit the messages that you have sent. But don’t worry, this is only possible within a 15-minute window.

Whether you want to correct a misspelling or add extra context to a message, the possibility is now there. All you need to do is to long-press on a message that you’ve sent in the last 15 minutes and choose the ‘edit’ option from the pop-up menu.

The edited messages will show that they have been ‘edited.’ So if you have changed a message for whatever reason, the person you are messaging will be aware of the edit.

However, they will not be able to see the edit history – which means the recipient will only be able to see the final message you choose to send.

When will the update be available?

The feature was rolled out to users globally on the same day as the announcement and should be available to every WhatsApp user in the coming weeks.

Other big phone updates

Okay, so we still can’t use WhatsApp’s calling feature in the region, which we don’t think will change anytime soon. However, the latest version of iOS rolled out some pretty adorable emojis that have made texting even more visually and aesthetically pleasing.

Images: Unsplash and supplied