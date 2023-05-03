From hot and cold therapy to IV drips, the Mediterranean-inspired space focuses on wellness from within…

Looking to de-stress and recharge? Say hello to Contrast Wellness: a first-of-its-kind sauna and ice studio located on Palm Jumeirah’s Golden Mile 6.

3 of 12

The brainchild of Layla Kardan and Hamdan Al Khafaji, founders of Dubai’s premier Cabaret club, Papillon and Penelope’s Jazz Bar in Abu Dhabi, the creative husband-and-wife duo is set to impress us once again, this time with a stunning new wellness concept.

Open from May 4, Contrast Wellness is a visual sensation with a Mediterranean aesthetic, curved architecture, and marble features, designed to relax visitors and create a holiday state of mind.

The space has five large private sauna rooms and Dubai’s first contrast therapy room which features a traditional sauna complete with salt walls and immersive ice baths.

Bringing ancient healing practices to the modern world, guests can try infrared saunas, contrast therapy, IV drips, massages, traditional saunas, and ice baths, with no membership required.

Hamdan Al Khafaji, co-founder of Contrast, adds “Our focus is on providing a truly unique, accessible, and luxurious experience that promotes wellness from within, vitality, and mental resilience.”

“In my personal life, I have greatly benefitted from the modalities of both saunas and ice baths. I have experienced their healing powers on every level, they will always be tools in my wellbeing toolkit and I’m looking forward to creating a welcoming haven of restoration in Dubai.”

Whether you’re seeking a one-time recharge or a long-term wellness journey, there is a range of flexible packages available. Walk-ins are welcome but visit the website to sign up and get your first session free.

Contrast Wellness, Golden Mile 6, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Open from May 3. Daily 7.30am to 9.30pm. @contrastwellness / contrast-wellness.com

Images: Provided