Beyond the surface…

Widely known for its gleaming skyscrapers, high-end restaurants, and ‘Dubai Bling’ lifestyle, there’s a lot more to Dubai than might meet the eye.

Because despite what others may believe, Dubai residents don’t spend every weekend dining in DIFC or aboard a party yacht (as much as we would love that too).

From hiking to paddle boarding, guided art classes to ice baths, there are plenty of other options for people seeking wellness.

And, as much as we love wining and dining in the emirate as much as the next person, Dubai is also a great place to relax, rejuvenate, and unwind.

With year-round sun, low crime rates, and stunning blue flag beaches, there’s a reason it was voted the second-best city in the world to live in for expats…

So without further ado, here are our top picks for wellness lovers in Dubai:

The Matcha Club

The Matcha Club is a boutique padel club that can be found in two locations across Dubai: Meydan and Al Quoz. The design-led club – with its terracotta courts, burnt-orange fencing, olive trees, and Mediterranean aesthetic – swiftly became the city’s iconic wellness lifestyle hub. From yoga and meditation classes to hip restaurants and cold water pools, it is the place to be for padel pros, wellness enthusiasts, and yogis as well as digital nomads and stylish young families.

@matchadxb

Hatta Honeybee Garden

Between the beautiful Hatta mountains, experience the life of a beekeeper for the day at this honeybee farm just over an hour away from Dubai. With beekeeper suits on, visitors can get close to one of the 300 hives and learn about the fascinating creatures, as well as try and buy the unfiltered honey.

@hattahoneybeegarden

Posture

There are plenty of pilates studios in Dubai and the full-body, low-impact workout has a long list of mental and physical benefits. Posture promises a mind-body-soul experience offering reformer, cadillac, and mat pilates for all levels. Located on the Golden Mile, Palm Jumeirah the Balearic-style studio honors the original style of Joseph Pilates and has a strong focus on form and core, rather than simply burning calories, and an emphasis on strength and mobility in all their signature classes.

@thisisposture_

Seva Table

Serving nature-inspired plant-based deliciousness, this vegan café and concept store is a hidden sanctuary in the heart of Jumeirah 1. A home away from home, you can take your shoes off and sit on the ground in the magical garden, explore the library, or take part in one of the wellness sessions from sound healing to Reiki. Seva is a beautiful escape from city life and a must-visit for all wellness lovers (must try: mango lassi!).

@sevatable

Alserkal Avenue

Brimming with art, music, food, and wellness experiences, you’ll find inspiration on every corner of Alserkal Avenue. The trendy district is packed with homegrown cafés, art galleries, hands-on activities, and more. From painting workshops at The JamJar to perfume workshops at Oo La Lab, a vegan pizza from Wild and the Moon to a matcha latte from The Edit, you could spend all day exploring and eating your way around Dubai’s cultural hub.

@alserkalavenue

Museum of the Future

Museum of the Future, the most beautiful building in the world, has a whole floor dedicated to the future of wellness called Al Waha. You are encouraged to disconnect from technology and reconnect with your mind, body, and soul. Experience the meditative benefits of water, immerse yourself in vibrations, and stimulate all your senses with the intimate surroundings.

@museumofthefuture

Biolite

One of Dubai’s leading aesthetic clinics, located in Umm Suqeim in the heart of Jumeirah, has its first ‘healthness’ centre dedicated to personalised and preventative therapies for beauty from within. The new concept supports longevity, nutrition, and sleep with a team of experts on hand to help you find the best combination of biohacking therapies and advanced technologies. We recommend trying the Triple Detox iDome, Soma sleep therapy, and the diamond glow facial.

@bioliteuae

Aura Skypool

The highest 360º infinity pool in the world, located on the 50th floor of St Regis on the Palm, is an ideal place to destress and boasts some of the best views of Dubai. Every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, you can take part in a morning yoga session at 8am followed by a delicious breakfast in the lounge area. This once-in-a-lifetime experience offers a peaceful way to see Dubai from the clouds.

@auraskypool.dubai

Coming soon…

Sanskara

Opening next month, Sanskara is a wellness space, day retreat, and chic eatery, opening its doors in Jumeirah on March 14. Whether guests are coming for a power hour of self-reflection in the lounge, or wish to curl up with a book in the open-air library, Sanskara promises spaces for all occasions. There will also be a curated retail space, offering a collection of sustainable, eco-friendly, ethically sourced wellness brands. From beauty and skincare to clothing and homewares, one-of-a-kind pieces have been selected for their ties to art and nature.

@sanskaradxb

Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has a clear vision in mind for the city over the next two decades. The vision includes developing vibrant, healthy, and inclusive communities, doubling green and leisure areas as well as public parks to provide a healthy environment for residents and visitors. Public beach areas will also increase by 400 per cent over the next 20 years and 60 per cent of Dubai’s area will be nature reserves.

The Loop

By 2040, Dubai is going to be home to a 93km city-wide climate-controlled urban highway called The Loop, which will connect residents across the city. This means that year-round, you’ll be able to walk and cycle around Dubai. Goodbye summer sweat. The project will feature sustainable and eco-friendly technologies, urban agriculture, parks, and amenities for surrounding residents, committing to being a sustainable and zero-emissions transport system.

Images: Provided/Social