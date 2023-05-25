The closing season is a wild one…

If we had to list off every one of the artists performing in Dubai this weekend, we’d be here for quite a while. It’s actually astounding if we had to count the number of events that are taking place across the city this weekend.

Get ready for world-class DJs, OGs in the rap and R&B world, and a few afro beats artists in the mix. And no Dubai weekend is complete without beach club blowouts.

No matter your plans, this weekend is bound to be a rager.

Friday, May 26

Black Coffee

Black Coffee will be headlining one final event this season gracing the decks at the new White Dubai pop-up on Friday, May 26. If you don’t know who Black Coffee is – the South African DJ was a pioneer of the kwaito genre, who has a signature jazzy blend of African beats with an ethereal kind of house music vibe. It going to be a closing party like no other.

White Dubai presents Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, Friday, May 26, prices start from Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs200 gents. tickets.virginmegastore.me

Bohemia season closing party

The summer is, much against our will, nearing… and this means we’re saying goodbye to Bohemia by Five for the summer. The season has seen some of the best DJd including Robin Schulz, Lost Frequencies and many more. The closing party will headline DJ Maryo, DJ Arado and DJ Sam Starks for the final evening.

Bohemia, Beach by Five, Five Palm Jumeirah, Dhs 200 for ladies and Dhs300 for gents, both inclusive of 3 drinks. @beachbyfive

Off The Record is back

Kicking off at Eve Dubai this Friday, Off The Record has returned and is making sure that this will be one of the most epic sundowner events you could experience. With music from Diego Lo, get ready for a night that you won’t want to end. Ladies drink free from 11.30pm to midnight.

Eve Dubai, Hyatt Regency, Dubai Creek Heights. @offtherecord.dxb

L.A.X

The man behind the track Sempe will be heading to Bling at Five Palm this weekend. You may not be a real Afrobeats fan if you aren’t familiar. We jest, but he has been known to work alongside Wizkid, Mr Eazi and Davido. L.A.X will be heading to Bling for one night only, so it’s one you don’t want to miss.

Bling, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Fri, May 26. Tel: (0)58 869 8996 @bling_dubai

In Unison

The city edition of the pre-summer EDM festival – In Unison, is coming to Dubai. Taking place at the Agenda in Dubai Media City, get ready for big names including Salvatore Ganacci and Imanbek. Entry is free for ladies and general admission tickets start from Dhs180.

The Agenda, Media City, from 6pm, tickets from Dhs180, 18+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Bongo’s Bingo -ABBA edition

Bongo’s Bingo gets just as festive as any concert you could possibly attend. Taking place on Friday, May 26, Bongo’s Bingo is celebrating the close of another successful season with an ABBA-inspired evening. So get on your lycra and dancing shoes, because ‘You Can Dance’ when ‘The Winner Takes It All.’

Bongo’s Bingo, Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fri May 26, last entry 9.30pm, Dhs150 per person. dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday, May 27

Ne-Yo

Get ready for the opening party of the latest nightclub in Dubai! Marq will be celebrating its opening party with none other than R&B legend – Ne-Yo, Yep, There’s Something About Him! Tickets are available at the door and start from Dhs300. He is known for tracks such as Miss Independent, So Sick, Closer, and countless other hits.

Marq, Jumeirah 1, opening Saturday, May 27, prices from Dhs300, tickets available at the door. @marqdubai

Charlie Sloth and Trey Songz

R&B singer and songwriter Trey Songz has been making his rounds through Dubai’s biggest nightclubs and hangout spots, and this weekend he is taking on The Penthouse at Five Palm alongside the HipHop DJ legend Charlie Sloth.

Known across Dubai for typically throwing absolute ragers at Club Blu, he must be feeling up for a change of scenery. Bar entry is free for ladies, and for the gents, prices start at Dhs300 inclusive of three drinks.

The Penthouse, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, free entry for ladies, Dhs300 for gents with three drinks. Tel: (0)58 900 4868 @thepenthousedubai

Rick Ross

Arguably the Godfather of American rap, Rick Ross will be heading to Club Blu for an evening of Money in The Grave, Hustlin’, and Blowin Money Fast (B.M.F). Get ready for an evening of throwbacks.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Habtoor City, 10pm to late, Sat May 13. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Sunday, May 28

DJ Regard

Taking place on Sunday, May 28, Zero Gravity’s ever-epic Supernatural Brunch will see a headline set from DJ Regard. The man behind the massive summer smash Ride It (which has been streamed over 1 billion times to date), will spin the decks alongside Zero’s popular resident DJs.

Zero Gravity, Sky Dive Dubai, Dubai Marina, 12pm to 5pm, Sunday May 28, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009, 0-gravity.ae

Rendezvous turns one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rendezvous on Sunday at Cove Beach (@rendezvousonsunday)

Cove Beach is celebrating its one-year anniversary of Rendezvous Sundays, which means you are all invited to the party. Tickets start from Dhs199 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents, the package is inclusive of unlimited house drinks. If you’d like, add Dhs100 and secure yourself a sunbed. Tables and cabanas are available with a minimum spend.

Rendezvous at Cove Beach, Cove Beach Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island Dubai, Sundays from 12pm to 8pm. @rendezvousonsunday

