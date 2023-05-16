Add these environmental-friendly gems to your wardrobe…

Shopping sustainably is often synonymous with being time-consuming and expensive, but with many more consciously minded brands on the rise, it’s becoming easier than ever. From swimwear to brightly coloured kaftans, sneakers and activewear, the world is your oyster with these sustainable brands at hand.

Here are 10 sustainable brands in Dubai that will make you feel and look good

Thaely

Ashay Bhave is the brains behind this beast. She created the sneakers on a whim with recycled materials to explore a solution to the ever-increasing problem of plastic waste. With 100 billion plastic bags consuming 12 million barrels of oil per year, killing 100,000 marine species annually, Ashay is turning the waste fabric into something absolutely beautiful. Using recycled, bags and rubber to create stylish patterns with a fabric that mimics leather, Ashay has created lasting designs that can be worn day in and day out.

thaely.com

Kinki Swim

Get all your swimwear goods from this homegrown and sustainable brand. Kinki Swim aims to bridge the gap between high-quality and sustainable swimwear, boasting boho chic designs that have been crafted seamlessly. All of Kinki’s swim pieces are created using solar-powered energy, stepping away from the toxic methods around which the fashion industry revolves around. Most pieces can convert into different styles, with matching coverups using silky satins made from sustainable materials.

@kinki_swim

Eurthlin

All earthlings are at the core of this vegan handbag brand, with all pieces being cruelty-free and ethically made. All bags are made to last, and designed to elevate and accentuate any outfit, no matter your style. Inspired by the elements of the world, Eurthlin’s logo depicts fire, water, earth, and air, which are the foundations of all life on Earth. From baguette bags to classy totes and wallets, these pieces are sure to become your new obsession.

@eurthlin

Nature Hedonist

Linen will forever be timeless and with this brand, it can be a lifestyle. Catering to the more mindful shopper, this sustainable label curates stylish, yet comfortable staples that are soft, durable and low maintenance – as you can pop them straight into your washing machine. Inspired by nature, their boho chic style is perfect for everyday use, boasting pastel, neutral and warm tones that can be found in trousers, dresses, shirts and much more.

@naturehedonist

BY M.A.R.Y

This unique bespoke fashion brand is an ode to the African continent and the women of the world. This label’s vision is to fuse the founder’s African roots with a modern chic twist to bring contemporary clothes that will make all ladies feel classy and trendy. All items are made sustainably and can be bought online – perfect for adding a few colourful gems to your wardrobe. Alongside this, BY M.A.R.Y believes in the importance of giving back, sharing the success of the brand with the Grand Bassam Orphanage on the ivory cost, and providing young girls with an education.

by-mary.co

Kaleidoscope by Mimi

This vibrant brand encompasses the vast travels of founder Mimi Shakhashir, a girl boss who truly embraces her love for worldwide cultures through fashion. Kaleidoscope by Mimi keeps sustainable practices at the heart of this brand, utilising eco-friendly practices, as well as directly sourcing materials from the communities that handcraft her garms. By adding a few gems to your wardrobe, fashionistas will also be making a difference in the communities which have crafted their goods, with founder Mimi being dedicated to enriching these communities through education and entrepreneurship. Ladies, prepare to feast your eyes on dresses, kimonos, kaftans and more, that boast vibrant colours and hypnotic patterns.

kaleidoscopebymimi.com

Glossy Lounge

Snag all your loungewear and athleisure here, with gym leggings, oversized hoodies, shorts and more available – as well as kids’ clothing. Partnered with Emirates Nature and the World Wilf Life Fund (WWF), this UAE-based label is dedicated to protecting the planet. With each item purchased, the Glossy Lounge will plant three trees, ensuring that the planet is protected.

@glossylounge

BLSSD

Cancer survivor Lama Riachi created the clothing line BLSSD with the intention to bring more than just fashion to the world. She’s out to make a positive impact, curating ethical and sustainable fibres. Purchases at BLSSD are guilt-free, with much of the proceeds going to causes that pay for cancer patients’ treatments and contribute to their holistic and family well-being.

blssdfashion.com

Fyne Jewellery

Aya Ahmad launched Fyne Jeweller, in an attempt to create sustainable and ethical diamonds, that are guaranteed to be conflict-free. Purchasing sparkling brilliance at Fyne Jewellery means that land, wildlife and local communities will not have been displaced. Packaging is recyclable, vegan and cruelty-free, using soy-based inks, acid-free paper and compostable mailers, to minimalise Fyne Jewellery’s carbon footprint.

@fynejewellery

The Giving Movement athleisurewear

Stay stylish and comfortable with eco-friendly fashion and fabulous fits from The Giving Movement. Fabrics are 100 per cent sustainable, and everything is sourced locally in the UAE. Think t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers, and jackets available in every colour. Not only that, The Giving Movement donate Dhs15 to charity partner Dubai Cares & Harmony House for every item sold.

@thegivingmovement

