It’s one of those picture-perfect brunch spots you won’t want to miss…

Looking for a casual spot to catch up with your friends? Prepare to fill your feed with snaps of NAC, a popular Mayfair eatery set to open soon in Dubai. NAC, which stands for North Audley Canteen, is opening in a new development on the intersection of Al Wasl Road and Street 19, where Al Safa Centre used to be.

HUNA, the Dubai-based F&B incubator is behind the new dining destination, replacing a Shakespeare & Co, Baskin Robbins and Park n Shop, with this chic French restaurant rom Mayfair.

On the menu, guests can expect to catch-up over picture-perfect sharing plates inspired by the chic restaurants of Paris, as well as decadent desserts perfect for an indulgent weekend treat. The breakfasts at NAC are also legendary, so expect to tuck into some of the tastiest shakshouka’s avo toasts and fluffy pancakes you’ve ever tried.

The opening of NAC Dubai follows openings in Riyadh and Doha, both of which showcase the relaxed, modern and sophisticated aesthetic the brand is known and loved for in London. We can expect the same style of interiors at NAC Dubai, which is being designed by DesignLSM. Think tonal terrazzo floors, warm woods and a grown-up, social feel.

NAC Dubai will serve as a lovely spot for daytime dining, transforming into a cosy destination for date-night after dark. There will be seating both indoors and on the alfresco terrace.