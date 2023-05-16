Save your dirhams…

If visiting the wonderful Louvre Abu Dhabi has been on your to-do list, now’s the time to finally tick it off.

This week on Thursday, May 18, the art museum on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi is offering free entry to all UAE residents. Why? Well, because it’s International Museum Day.

According to the International Council of Museums, International Museum Day is to raise awareness about the fact that ‘Museums are an important means of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among peoples.’

Around the world, a number of events and activities are planned to celebrate. It was first celebrated back in 1977 and each year more and more museums participate.

Usually, Louvre Abu Dhabi only offers free entry to those under the age of 18 and above 60, for teachers and people of determination with one companion, but this year, it is opening its doors to every UAE resident for free on International Museum Day.

What do I need to do to gain free entry?

If you’re wondering ‘Where’s the catch?’, there really isn’t one.

All you need is your valid UAE ID. Present this to the ticket desk and you can enter for free. That’s it!

The galleries, exhibition and boutique will stay open until 8.30pm and if you want to stick around and admire the dome in all its glory, feel free to stay on as it is open until midnight.

The restaurants too will remain open until 12am, but just ensure you have those reservations if you want to dine.

Over in Dubai

In Dubai, another iconic location is welcoming guests for free on the occasion of International Museum Day.

Expo City Dubai is offering free entry to its flagship pavilions on Friday, May 19. Read more here if you can’t wait to relive those Expo 2020 Dubai memories.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, free entry on May 18. Tel: (600) 565 566. louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Louvre Abu Dhabi