Already thinking about where to jet off to this summer? Whether it’s a city break, beach escape or a bucket list destination, with two thirds of the world accessible within an eight-hour flight of the UAE, there’s plenty of exploring to be done. And as regional airlines add more flight routes, those new places just keep getting closer.

Here’s 10 exciting summer flight routes from the UAE to know about. While some are returning destinations, others are brand new for summer 2023.

From June 2: Abu Dhabi to Santorini, Greece with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

Santorini is one of Greece’s most romantic spots, and for the last two summers, a number of UAE airlines have flown to this sought-after spot. For 2023, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will reinstate its flights to Santorini from June 2, with a bi-weekly flight on Monday and Friday, perfect for long weekends. With impossibly low fares priced from Dhs179 return, it’s a budget-friendly way to enjoy one of Greece’s finest isles. This island is best enjoyed by walking the winding, petal-lined streets, for bucket-list views of bone-white buildings and the sprawling Aegean beyond.

From June 16: Abu Dhabi to Mykonos, Greece with Etihad

Although this is a returning summer route rather than a new one, it’s worth a mention. From June 16, Etihad will return with two weekly flights to the charismatic Greek island of Mykonos. As much a hedonistic party spot with its celeb-filled beach clubs, dazzling entertainment and array of restaurant as it is a magnet for those seeking history and culture, it’s one of Europe’s most popular summer destinations. The flight will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

From June 16: Abu Dhabi to Larnaca, Cyprus with Wizz Air Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s budget airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, will take off for Larnaca, Cyprus, from June 16. Thereafter, there will be a thrice weekly flight to the Cypriot coastal city throughout the summer, with wallet-friendly fares from Dhs179. Larnaca is a 600-year old coastal city in Cyprus known for its beautiful palm tree-lined beaches, gorgeous weather, famous salt lake, and ancient gems. The island is split into Turkish and Greek halves, which means you can dip into two separate cultures in the one trip. If you’re into diving, be sure to check out the Zenobia shipwreck in Larnaca – it’s said to be one of the best dive sites in the world.

From June 18: Abu Dhabi to Malaga, Spain with Etihad

On June 18, flights to the Spanish city of Malaga will resume for the summer. The bi-weekly flight on Wednesdays and Sundays provides a gateway to the Costa Del Sol, the province of Andalucia, an electrifying world of passion cuisine, pristine beaches, coastal adventures, Iberian soirees filled with out-out fuego, and unlimited portions of paella, live at the source.

From June 18: Abu Dhabi to Lisbon, Portugal with Etihad

One of Western Europe’s oldest cities is having a renaissance, and has firmly established itself as a destination for culinary connoisseurs. This summer, you’ll be able to enjoy direct access to Lisbon thanks to Etihad from June 18. Just in time for fun-filled summer holidays, the thrice weekly flight will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays, with fares from Dhs2,595.

From June 22: Dubai to Cagliari, Sardinia with flydubai

If you’re thinking about summer travel and can’t decide between city and beach, Cagliari is the capital city of Sardinia and is famed for its beautiful historical monuments and stunning beaches. You’ll be able to fly to this blissfully beautiful isle three times per week thanks to flydubai from June 22, 2023.

From June 24: Dubai to Corfu, Greece with flydubai

The Greek island of Corfu has become popular for its stunning landscapes, rich multi-cultural heritage, crystal-clear seas and cosmopolitan Old Town. It will become the newest destination on flydubai’s impressive roster of flight routes from Dubai to Greece when it launches in the summer. From June 24, 2023 there will be a bi-weekly flight from DXB to Corfu, with return fares from Dhs2,600.

From June 24: Dubai to Tivat, Montenegro with flydubai

Four flights per week from DXB will take you straight into the picturesque coastal town of Tivat, Montenegro. One of Europe’s most underrated travel destinations, there’s so much to squeeze into a long weekend in Montenegro. Its small size allows you to easily navigate between the key attractions, from boat rides around the bay to strolls through historic towns or Kotor and Perast or evenings in the elegant marina of Porto Montenegro.

From June 24: Dubai to Bodrum, Turkey with flydubai

Bodrum’s popularity as an alluring summer destination has only grown in recent years, and this gateway to the Turkish Riviera is lined with luxurious hotels, ritzy restaurants and designer bars. But away from the glitzy parts that have become commercialized lies a coastline dotted with hidden islets and golden beaches flanked by the Aegean Sea. From June until mid-September, flydubai invites you to discover it all with a daily flight.

From July 5: Dubai to Montreal

Emirates will add a second Canadian city to its route network next month, with a daily service to Montréal, the largest city in Québec, from July 5. Here you’ll find a city that’s been influenced by myriad cultures, resulting in a destination that dances to the beat of its own drum. Despite its impressive size, the leafiness of Montreal remains one of its most appealing features, and it’s a city best enjoyed by cycling.

Images: Unsplash, Getty