Get ready Peppa Pig fans, and parents of said fans, as the loveable Peppa Pig will be heading to Dubai for a live show this September

If you didn’t get the chance to say hello to Peppa Pig and her family and friends the last time they landed in the UAE last year, then this is your chance. Peppa Pig will be coming to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday September 16 and Sunday, September 17.

If you remember, Peppa Pig’s first big UAE adventure saw her and the gang land in Abu Dhabi last year, and was so hugely popular, that they’re coming to the UAE again. The shows will take place at 10.30am, 2pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, September 16. While on Sunday, September 17 there are two shows at 11am and 2.30pm.

Tickets are already on sale and early bird prices start from as little as Dhs106. You can also avail 15 per cent discount on all categories except platinum and VIP. Early bird tickets are available until Thursday, June 1 – so get booking.

This 60-minute live musical stage show features life-size puppet performances, telling the story of a Peppa Pig camping adventure.

Present, and along for the ride, are all your (kid’s) favourite characters from the TV show, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and likely little George too. Hope that’s not a spoiler. And good old Daddy Pig has been roped in to drive the bus. After all, he is an expert at driving buses. Silly Daddy Pig.

Full-priced tickets are available at the following pricing, VIP – Dhs370; Platinum – Dhs320; Diamond – Dhs300; Gold – Dhs250; Silver – Dhs200; Bronze — Dhs125.

If you’ve got little ones that are of Peppa appreciation age, this is a borderline unmissable experience.

Peppa Pig’s Next Adventure, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, multiple timings, Saturday, September 16, Sunday September 17. Tickets from Dhs125. platinumlist.dubai.net

