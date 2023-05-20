The Crown Prince has shared some lovely moments from the past two years…

On May 20, 2021 HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai announced the birth of twins, a boy and a girl, on his social media channel to the world. And today the adorable Rashid and Sheikha turn two.

Sheikh Hamdan shared birthday wishes on his official Instagram account to his 15 million followers on the happy occasion.

In the video, Sheikh Hamdan says Happy Birthday Shaikha and Rashid with a blue and red heart.

The video starts with an image of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai with the twins taken two months after the twins were born. It then transitions into clips of the twins during their outings with Sheikh Hamdan – at the stables with a horse, flying a kite, going sledding in the snow and interacting with giraffes. The video ends with a Happy Birthday message.

Sheikh Hamdan is very active on his social media account @faz3 where he shares snippets of his life here in the UAE and around the world.

Here are just some of the moments when Sheikh Hamdan shared some cute moments with his little ones.

Elephant watching on a safari

Walking hand in hand

At the stables

Enjoying the snow in France

Visiting the giraffes

Celebrating the 51st UAE National Day

You can follow along on Sheikh Hamdan and his adventures on @faz3