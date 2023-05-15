From Joey Essex to Jason Manford…

Have you spotted any celebrities in the UAE recently? Send us a DM on Instagram and it could be featured next week.

Joey Essex

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Essex (@joeyessex)

After having his UK home broken into earlier this year, Joey Essex has moved to the UAE. Last week, the British reality TV star met with Dubai officials at the Burj al Arab who welcomed him to Dubai, calling it his new home.

Jason Manford

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Manford (@jasonmanford)

One of British stand-up comedy’s most treasured alumni, Jason Manford, performed in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace last week. The comedian has been making the most of his time in the UAE, visiting the Museum of the Future, watching the football at FIVE JVC’s Goose Island, riding electric scooters through Downtown Dubai, and even squeezing in a workout at Roar Fitness.

Lethal Bizzle

UK grime star Lethal Bizzle performed at Pure White for the club’s final night of the season at the weekend. The rapper was also spotted enjoying the weather from a yacht with a group of friends.

Leonie Hanne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonie Hanne (@leoniehanne)

German model and influencer Leonie Hanne is currently on holiday in Dubai. Staying at Raffles The Palm, the model has been spotted at SushiSamba, Nette at the Matcha Club, Brunch and Cake, and Mamazonia in Pier 7.

Emily Shak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E M I L Y S H A K (@emilyshak)

Scottish influencer Emily Shak is on holiday in Dubai, making her way around some of the city’s top beach clubs including Palm West Beach’s February 30 and Playa.

Images: Social