A sublime resort that’s all about the guest experience…

Marriott Hotels and Resorts opened its first Marriott Resort in the UAE last year in December on the prestigious Palm Jumeirah. Spanning 7,000 square meters of pristine private beachfront, the resort is perfect for families, couples, solo travellers and business guests.

Here’s our review.

Location

Situated on one of the hottest stretches of beach in Dubai, the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah takes some beating. To the front is Palm West Beach, with its popular promenade and all-day entertainment. To the left is the dramatic skyline of Dubai Marina. To the right, the graceful fronds of Palm Jumeirah curve off into the middle distance, while the resort’s private beach offers picture-perfect access to the Arabian Gulf.

Look and feel

Sleek, modern and spacious is our first impression. Upon entry you’re greeted by a cavernous foyer and there’s a feeling of expansiveness throughout the property. There’s also a sense that the first Marriott Resort in Dubai straddles two worlds – that of the leisure seeker and the business traveller. It’s all big windows, straight lines and contemporary design and has made the most of its stunning shoreline location.

Rooms

We stayed in a Palm Suite, which is as fabulous as it sounds. There’s a living room and dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows and remarkable views of the Arabian Gulf. The large bedroom features a king size bed, the fluffiest of pillows, a 55in TV, and its own balcony. The ensuite bathroom, meanwhile, has a separate bath and shower and there’s even a further washroom just off the suite’s main hallway.

Facilities

Where to begin? Well, there’s an outdoor swimming pool that’s complemented by the Myami Pool Bar & Lounge, a Saray Spa that pays homage to Arabian healing practices, and a private beach with sunbeds and cabanas. We enjoyed an hour-long couple’s massage at the Saray Spa, which left us both feeling rejuvenated. There’s also a fitness centre, a business centre, and a kid’s club for those with children.

Food and drink

This is where things get special. First up, there’s San Francisco import Señor Pico, which is located on the Palm West Beach promenade and serves both Californian and Mexican cuisine. It’s fun and friendly and the dishes are wonderful. Inside, it’s the rustic trattoria Cucina that hits all the right spots. It’s all fresh Italian ingredients and crispy bread for soaking up olive oil. In total, there are 10 restaurants, bars and lounges across the resort, with breakfast served at Levantera.

Room rates

A one-night stay for two in a Palm Suite during high season costs from Dhs2,300++ a night. In low season, the price begins at Dhs2,000++ a night. Both rates are inclusive of breakfast. Over the summer, the UAE staycation offer (available from Dhs950 for a room, or from Dhs1,955 for a suite) includes half board (breakfast and lunch at Levantera) and unlimited meals and snacks for kids (yep that includes gelato).

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 666 1111. marriott.com

Words: Iain Akerman

Images: Supplied by Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah