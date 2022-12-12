The supersized beachfront address features a Saray Spa, 10 restaurants, 75-metre swimming pool…

The Palm’s staycation scene is heating up this week with the exciting opening of Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah. Officially welcoming guests from Thursday December 15, the beachfront escape on Palm West Beach has something for everyone, catering to couples, families and business travellers alike with its all-encompassing array of facilities.

Occupying a 7,000 square metre plot, the property is situated next door to Hilton Palm Jumeirah, which opened in September, meaning it not only features instant beach access but also picture-perfect skyline views.

The beachside escape brings the outside in with its aesthetic, featuring seaside shades of blue, cream and silver across a collection of 608 guest rooms. These range from the entry level palm deluxe rooms up to the sea-facing suites with separate living room, with all categories offering interconnecting options to cater to family stays. All guest rooms benefit from a pillow menu, large bathtubs and a balcony, and many face the sparkling ocean and glittering skyline.

Those checking-in to M Club rooms and suites will enjoy all the benefits of the M Club, found on the hotel’s 13th floor and a signature Marriott experience. Here in the contemporary M Club, guests can enjoy breakfast, light bites, refreshments and a cocktail hour.

The resort’s foodie focus will, once the destination is fully open, extend to 10 restaurants and bars. Opening this week, guests will be able to enjoy all-day dining at Levantera; light bites and refreshing beverages at Myami Pool bar & lounge; pastries and beverages at the Lobby Lounge; and old school Italian charm at Cucina and sister ice-cream parlous Gelateria by Cucina. These concepts join the colourful beachfront restaurant from San Francisco, Señor Pico, already established as a go-to dining destination for fuss-free American-Mexican comfort food on Palm West Beach.

Still to come, the vibrant new dining destination will become home to a new beach club, Bal Harbour Beach; Bangkok-born Above Eleven, which will take up residency on the rooftop; and Smoki Moto, the resort’s flagship restaurant, which promises to be Dubai’s first high-end Korean steakhouse. All three will open in 2023.

Those mathematicians among you may have noticed that’s only 9 restaurants rather than the aforementioned 10. That’s because the resort’s 10th venue will only be unveiled next year, bringing a much-loved Dubai restaurant back in a brand new location.

Elsewhere, leisure guests can look forward to days on the golden sandy beach or tanning at the 75-metre pool complete with four jacuzzi’s. There’s also a state of the art fitness centre open around-the-clock, complimented by an extensive schedule of group fitness classes. Next year, guests can also enjoy pampering at the Middle East-inspired Saray Spa, complete with individual and couples’ treatment rooms, a jacuzzi and relaxation areas. A Kids Club has everything for little travellers to enjoy endless days of fun, including a separate pool, playground and a roster of activities that includes crafts, karaoke and yoga.

For the business traveller, there’s 2,200 square metres of events space, 11 meeting rooms including a Majlis and 1,000 square metres of outdoor terrace space that benefits from scenic sea views.

An opening package for everyone

The resort opens with a bespoke Kids Go All Inclusive Package, which allows little ones to enjoy specially created menus and unlimited soft beverages, delicious snacks and grab ‘n’ go healthy treats. Rates start from Dhs1,500 per room per night, based on 2 adults and 2 children.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, opens December 15. Tel: (0)4 666 1111, marriottresortpalmjumeirah.com