Explore the wonders of the ocean with the whole family…

Staying in the UAE and packing your summer with some exciting things to do? Make sure you add The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi at Al Qana to your list as the leisure and entertainment is running a cool offer this summer.

The region’s largest aquarium is offering a 30 per cent discount for all UAE residents which means you can check out the cool megaproject in the capital for just Dhs77.

The deal is valid until June 22 which gives you more than enough time to plan a day out with family and friends.

You will need to purchase your tickets at The National Aquarium ticket counter, and you will need to show your Emirates ID to avail of the offer.

What’s inside The National Aquarium?

Expect amazing marine life where you’ll find over 46,000 creatures spanning different types of fish, stingrays, jellyfish, turtles, squids and much more. The large aquarium is home to 10 themed zones, so arrive early to make the most of your visit.

It’s going to be an edutainment sort of day as you will also walk home with a deepened understanding of the ocean and its inhabitants. Visitors will also be able to visit National Geographic’s Pristine Seas exhibition which highlights the importance of marine protected areas as a mechanism for protecting and restoring the world’s oceans.

Have little ones in your group? They will get to experience Bella and Rio’s Interactive Playground. Named after beloved Hyacinth Macaws, Bella and Rio, the playground will teach kids fun and exciting facts about animals and the rainforest through various exciting games. You’ll find it in the Flooded Forest area.

You can read more about The National Aquarium zone’s here.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Dhs77 UAE resident discount deal, until June 22. Tel: (02) 418 6666. thenationalaquarium.ae

Images: Supplied by The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi