Samantha Wood shares her guide to life in the UAE…

Each month, we ask Dubai residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes. Their favourite places, hidden gems, must-try dishes and local brands they love.

This month, we chat to Samantha Wood (@foodiva), founder of impartial restaurant review website FooDiva.net and curator of dining experiences. After living in Dubai for 24 years, she shares her tips to making the most of UAE life.

Stay here

Six Senses Zighy Bay is my favourite UAE staycation spot. Strictly speaking, it’s in Oman, however, given the two-hour drive from Dubai, in my book, this resort qualifies as local. Having returned so many times since my first visit back in 2011, I’ve lost count. A combination of pool villas, outdoor showers, endless beach for long strolls, five-star butler service and utter serenity makes this resort extra special.

Relax here

A traditional Chinese massage at Yin Yang Connection Spa is my favourite hidden gem. I frequent the JBR branch for a no-frills, deep-tissue treatment by Bonnie that alleviates muscular aches. If I am feeling lazy, then I’ll book an at-home massage with Kaina Home or Solace Home Spa.