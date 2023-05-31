Good news if you’re headed to the pump…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have decreased for the month of June.

From June 1, 2023, Super 98 will decrease from Dhs3.16 per litre to Dhs2.95 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.84 per litre, down from Dhs3.05 in May. The cost of Diesel will also be reduced for June 2023, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.68 per litre, down from Dhs2.91 last month.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2022 to June 2023.

2023

January: Dhs2.78

February: Dhs3.05

March: Dhs3.09

April: Dhs3.01

May: Dhs3.16

June: Dhs2.95

2022

January: Dhs2.65

February: Dhs2.94

March: Dhs3.23