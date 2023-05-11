Summer is fast approaching…

Keep cool… According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures will reach an eye-watering 45ºC in certain parts of the UAE this weekend.

The highest temperature recorded in the UAE on Wednesday, May 10 was 43.8ºC in Mezaira, Abu Dhabi. The lowest? 19.9ºC in Al Foah, also in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Over the weekend, Dubai and Abu Dhabi will see temperatures soar to 44ºC while over in Fujairah temperatures will reach a high of 37ºC.

Here’s a look at the temperatures across the next few days for the whole of the UAE:

According to the NCM, the average temperature for the month of May is 31.3ºC.

What is the hottest temp ever recorded in the UAE?

The official record for the UAE’s highest ever temp — and remember these are recorded in the shade, by specialist calibrated equipment, so the Insta Story screenshots of your car’s thermometer don’t count Susan — was July 2002, an eye-sweating 52.1ºC (125.78ºF).

But which month is actually the hottest?

The National Centre of Meteorology & Seismology (NCMS) has collected data at a weather station near Dubai International Airport for 44 years, from 1977 to 2021.

And the findings? Well, almost all of the temperature indicators peak in August, meaning overall that is the hottest month in Dubai.

Images: Supplied