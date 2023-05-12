Sponsored: This laidback spot is here to cure your mid-week blues and tend to your Saturday sessions

UBK is one of those Dubai venues that everyone needs to visit. From happy hours to wallet-friendly brunches, there’s always something going on at this fun-filled JLT watering hole. The venue is known for its relaxed and casual vibe, but also loved for its ability to get the party into full swing: it’s the ultimate destination for any night of the week.

Here are all the UBK offers you won’t want to miss.

Every day: Karaoke Room

Warm up your vocal cords and have your favourite hits at the ready as UBK has recently opened a new karaoke room. With an array of packages that can accommodate both large and small parties, you and your friends can sing to your heart’s content for two hours for Dhs149 per person with unlimited house drinks, or Dhs199 per person with unlimited house drinks and four bites.

Tuesday: Ladies’ night

Assemble your girl gang next Tuesday and let your hair down at this midweek fiesta. For Dhs99, ladies can sip on three complimentary drinks when ordering a two-course meal.

Wednesday: Quiz night

Put your knowledge to the test at this epic quiz and game night, which runs from 8.30pm to 10.30pm, with happy hour drinks and bucket deals being dished out alongside the brain-busting quiz. Prizes are up for grabs with first place taking home a Dhs500 F&B voucher, second place a Dhs250 F&B voucher and third place winning a bucket of beers or a bottle of house wine. See you there?

Saturday: BBQ and Beats Brunch

Saturdays are for good food and vibes, both of which can be found here. Round up your pals and head down to UBK’s new BBQ brunch from 1pm to 4pm, where guests can feast on BBQ favourites. Expect sirloin steaks, cajun chicken, slow-roasted lamb, fish tacos alongside sides, dessert and jamming live music. This will cost Dhs399 for two with house drinks or Dhs499 with sparkling.

UBK, Mövenpick, Cluster A, JLT, Dubai, multiple deals, 12pm to 2am daily, Tel: (0)4 438 0000, @ubkdubai

Images: provided