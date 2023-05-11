Say hello to KQ and get ready for some wild DJs…

Get ready for a weekend full of parties in Dubai. This weekend the Dubai nightlife scene is bringing the heat, so whatever your plans are, if you work it right you could hit up just about all the parties taking place.

Here are all the big nights out taking place across Dubai this weekend.

Thursday, May 11

Youngr

Returning to The Tent at Bla Bla this Thursday is British electronic dance artist, Youngr. When he was here last year he thrilled the audience with his high-energy performance where he played the drums, keyboards, guitar and synths live to create his entire set. He’s basically a one-man band, but make it EDM.

Youngr at The Tent, Bla Bla, JBR, Thu May 11 from 8pm. Dhs199 until 10pm for unlimited drinks, Dhs200 after 10pm inclusive of 4 drinks. @blabla

Hugel

Bagatelle Dubai is introducing a new festive evening. Vice, and how better to kickstart the event with Latin house DJ Hugel? The French DJ was known for being the catalyst in Latin house, thanks to his track Morenita. He has also produced remixes for tracks including Bella Ciao, Breaking Me and Mi Gente. It’s a guaranteed fun night out.

Hugel at Bagatelle, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road. Free entry until 11pm, a la carte. Tel: (0)4 354 5035 bagatelle.com

Friday, May 12

Sona

A South African DJ that was trained by and happens to be the son of the king of spinning electric sets, Black Coffee? Sign us up. Sona will be taking over Playroom at Soho Garden on Friday night for a night of hypnotic beats.

Sona at Playroom, Soho Garden, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan, free entry until 11pm. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Lethal Bizzle

Grime MC of the early 2000s, Lethal Bizzle goes hard. This weekend he will be headlining at Pure White for a night full of Flex, Pow and Dapper Dan. He has worked alongside the likes of Giggs, MoStack, and Wiley. This will be the last Friday at Pure White for the season, so you know it’ll be a big one.

Pure White, a pop-up by White Dubai inside Dubai Harbour. Tel: (0)55 836 4848 @purewhitedubai

Franky Wah

Skyline Fridays mean techno at The Penthouse. Who better to headline the evening than Franky Wah? Known for his heavyweight electro beats, expect tracks like The World You See and Get Me High. He has worked alongside other legends such as Tiesto, Gorgon City, and Armin van Buuren.

The Penthouse, Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs300 for gents inclusive of 3 drinks, free bar access for girls Tel: (0)52 900 4868 thepenthouse.co @thepenthousedubai

Jeremih

The opening of KQ Dubai is happening this Friday, a nightlife venue that has been promising to provide patrons with a particularly royal affair. An OG and rap royalty in his own right, Jeremih will be headlining the opening event. Expect some of the classics including Don’t Tell ’em, Oui, and countless others.

Jeremih, KQ Dubai, Wafi City. Tel:(0)54 477 2778 @kqdubai

Saturday, May 13

Goldfish

The DJ duo responsible for hits like Chasing Tomorrow, Colours & Lights and a personal favourite, Fort Knox, Goldfish will be at Nikki Beach this weekend. So get your swimsuit on, take off your dancing shoes; dip into the pool and dance the day away.

Goldfish at Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeira, 11am to 8pm, Sat May 13. reservations mandatory at reservations.dubai@nikkibeach.com. dubai.nikkibeach.com

Gims

The French rappers are finally making a comeback to Dubai again. Gims will be laying down his smooth voice all night long at La Parisienne night in Club Blu this weekend. If you aren’t familiar with his music or aren’t sure where to begin we recommend Corazon, Loin, and more arabesque track Ya Habibi.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Habtoor City, 10pm to late, Sat May 13. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Satori

This weekend marks the beginning of an international collaboration between DJ Satori and Soho Garden. The launch of Al-Kimya will bring a new edge to the nightlife scene. With meditative house lulling in the background, get ready for a unique marketplace-like experience, with vendors selling all kinds of trinkets, as well as live painting and a special menu reflecting the concept.

Soho Garden, Racecourse Grand Stand, Meydan, walk-ins welcome from 6pm, min spend on tables of Dhs2,500. Tel: (0)45 238 88849 @sohogardendxb

Vini Vici

Some of the best in the game, Vini Vici will be heading to the Terra Solis desert escape for a magnificent night full of stunning visuals and of course their electrifying music this Saturday. Where better for the duo to perform than at the Tomorrowland run venue to celebrate their 10 year anniversary?

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand, tickets from Dhs161 Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai fixr.co

Sunday, May 14

Not3s

He could never be a fool to us… But that’s not the song he’s here to sing, Not3s is taking over Club Blu this weekend for the release party of his brand new single So Far Gone. The track was officially released on May 3, but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep celebrating.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Habtoor City, 10pm to late, Sat May 14. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

