Taking place across the weekend of Saturday, May 6 and 7 at London’s Westminster Abbey, a grand weekend of Coronation celebrations will take place in the UK to formally crown King Charles III.

For all fans of the British monarchy who want to celebrate and watch it live and direct, there are a number of places in Dubai that are making this weekend extra special.

From afternoon teas, to family days out, here is where to watch and celebrate British King Charles III’s Coronation in Dubai.

The Pavilion

Watch and celebrate the coronation in style on Saturday May 6 from 1pm to 4.30pm, with a menu of traditional favourites, including an afternoon tea, Queen’s mutton pie, a full roast complete with Yorkshire puddings and all the trimmings, and of course Eton Mess for dessert. Alongside a live streaming of the events, the little ones will also have a ball, with lots of dedicated kids’ activities and a live singer adding to the festive ambience. This will cost Dhs395 with selected house drinks and Dhs95 for children aged six to twelve and those under 6 going for free. Membership discounts also apply for this royal affair.

The Pavillion, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Sat May 6, 1pm to 4.30pm, British-inspired menu and drinks, Dhs395 house, Dhs95 children 6 to 12, free for children under 6. Tel: (0)4 417 9999, dubaigolf.com

Green Room

Green Room is throwing the ultimate Coronation weekender with a celebration fit for a king. Saturday will kick off from 1pm to 4pm, with streaming of the live event alongside British bites, drinks, and tunes and will cost Dhs275 with house and Dhs300 with sparkling. Kids from five to 21 pay half price and those under five for free.

On Sunday, May 7, Groove on The Green is back with a special coronation edition. With live music, and endless kids’ entertainment, including pool fun, bouncy castles, soft play as well as wholesome BBQ and pop-up bars for the adults, this will polish off your royal weekend nicely. Join from 1pm onwards, with this event running on a tokens basis, with five tokens costing Dhs100, 10 tokens Dhs180, 20 tokens are Dhs340 and 40 tokens are Dhs600.

The Greenroom, Els Club, Sports City, Dubai, Sat May 6, Sun May 7. multiple deals. Tel: (0)58 573 2594, greenroomdubai.com

Café Gray

From Friday May 5 to Friday May 12, guests can raise their teacups to the newest monarch. Graze-on finger sandwiches filled with coronation chicken, smoked salmon and cucumber with minted cream cheese, before indulging in sweet treats, featuring sticky buns and scones. Served from 3pm to 6pm daily this will cost Dhs237 for two people. Cafe Gray is also hosting a special sharing menu for two, which features Shepherd’s pie, fish pie, coronation chicken quiche and a English berry trifle. This will be served all day for Dhs220 for two.

Café Gray, Dubai Hills Mall, Al Khail Rd, Dubai, Sun to Thur 10am to 12am, Fri and Sat 10am to 1am, Afternoon tea 3pm to 6pm Dhs237 for two, sharing menu all day Dhs220 for two. Tel: (0)4 448 5033, campbellgrayhospitality.com

Maison Mathis

Wine, dine and watch the Royal Coronation with views of West Beach at this gorgeous venue. Head down on Saturday, May 6 to catch the historic moments live and direct. From 1pm to 4pm, guests can watch the televised coronation whilst feasting on delicious roast beef or lamb. In addition, guests can join an elegant afternoon tea from 4pm to 6pm, complete with scones, finger sandwiches, pastries and desserts. Both packages will cost Dhs199 with soft drinks or Dhs299 with alcohol.

Maison Mathis, Voco Dubai The Palm, West Beach, Dubai, 1pm to 6pm, roast and afternoon tea. Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 alcohol. Tel: (0)4 249 5502, maisonmathisvocopalm.com

Address Dubai Marina

On Saturday May 6 spend the afternoon watching the historical moment live from Westminster Abbey, whilst indulging in brunch at the Restaurant from 1pm to 4pm for Dhs190. Or catch all the live action whilst sipping on tea at an elegant afternoon high tea at Kambaa from 2pm onwards, which will cost Dhs190 for two.

Kambaa and The Restaurant, Address Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sat 1pm to 54pm brunch Dhs190, afternoon high tea 2pm onwards Dhs190 for two. Tel: (0)4 436 7777, addresshotels.com

QE2 Dubai

At the epicentre of Britishness here in Dubai, the QE2 has got something extra special up their sleeve for the 2023 Coronation. On Friday, May 5 at 7.30pm, guests are invited to come in their best black tie or formal dress to indulge in a delicious three-course meal, paired with house drinks. There will be plenty of authentic British entertainment, including a Royal Marines Corps of Drums, a Royal Marines Piper, a brilliant string duo and a DJ that will lead guests to the dancefloor after dinner. This coronation gala ball will cost Dhs750 per person, with an age restriction of over 21 years. Make sure to book your seats soon.

Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Friday May 5, 7.30pm, Dhs750 for a three-course meal with house beverages. theatrebyqe2.com

Coterie

Indulge in a royal feast, with a quintessentially British three-course special menu. Dive into prawn cocktails, coronation chicken skewers, marmite roasties, fish and chips, bangers and mash, ( vegan option available) and delicious sweet treats such as Eton Mess and sticky toffee pudding. Sip on free-flowing cups of Pimms, G&Ts and more for Dhs250 per person from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday May 6, whilst watching all the live action from screens filtered around the venue.

The Coterie, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai, Sat May 6, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs250 three course meal and drinks. Tel: (0)4 570 8072, coteriegroup.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Raise a glass to the new King of England at this gorgeous four-hour Coronation Brunch on Saturday, May 6. Expect a truly British culinary experience with a three-course menu of nostalgic dishes including fish and chips, sausages and mash, and delicious veggie options. From 1pm to 5pm, perch next to the picturesque Souk Madinat canals as well as the stunning backdrop of the Burj Al Arab for Dhs295 per person.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat, Jumeirah, Dubai, brunch from 1pm to 5pm, Sat May 6, three-course brunch, Dhs295. Tel: (0)58 599 4659, mezzaninedubai.com

Reform Social & Grill

Make your way down to this neighbourhood hangout on Saturday, May 6, from 1pm to 4pm for a day of glorious celebrations. Complete with British decor, traditional food and drinks to fuel your day, as well as lots of fun activities and entertainment that will truly make the day one to remember. This will cost you Dhs220 for soft drinks and Dhs375.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, Sat May 6, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs220 soft, Dhs375 house. Tel: (0)4 454 2638, reformsocialgrill.ae

Qwerty

Head down to this popular neighbourhood gastro bar and restaurant for an afternoon of British delights. On Saturday, May 6 guests are invited for an afternoon tea complete with scones, sandwiches and cake, alongside unlimited gin. Whether you’re wanting a G&T or a gin-infused cocktail, Qwerty have you covered for Dhs259 for two hours of unlimited pours.

Qwerty, Media One Hotel, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai, Sat May 6, 11am onwards, Dhs259 per person for tea and two hours of drinks, Tel: (0)52 144 7348, mediaonehotel.com

The Nine

Watch all the historical happens from this modern venue, with a three-course set menu on Friday May 5 and Saturday 6 for Dhs195. In addition to this, dive into a traditional Sunday roast on May 7, for Dhs195 from 12.30pm to 4pm. On top of this guests can opt for a two hours unlimited drinks package, for Dhs155 which will run over the course of Friday May 5 to Sunday May 7.

The Nine, Sofitel Dubai The Obselisk Wafi, Dubai, Friday and SatTel: (0)4 281 4111, sofitel-dubai-theobelisk.com

The Dubliner’s

As all pubs, clubs, and bars across the UK celebrate the big day, you can join in on the camaraderie from one of Dubai’s favourite Irish bars, The Dubliner’s. With live screening of the festivities on their TVs dotted around the venue, all guests are ensured to feel like they are celebrating in the heart of the action, complete with all the British classics like pies and fish and chips.

The Dubliner’s, Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Confrence Centre. Sat May 6 and Sun May 7. Tel: (0)4 702 2455, @dublinersdubai

The Croft

Expect nothing but classic British dishes at this venue for the Royal Coronation. All are invited to join the celebrations on Saturday, May 6 from 12pm to 4pm, for a family-style sharing menu for Dhs300 with drinks and Dhs150 with soft. Expect coronation chicken pie, beef fillet, lemon-baked cod, queens mutton pie, and lots of indulgent sweet treats to polish off your meal.

The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai, Dhs300 house, Dhs150 soft, family-style sharing menu. Tel: (0)4 319 4000, marriott.com

Speakeasy

This cosy neighbourhood bar in the heart of JBR is hosting a live screening of the coronation of King Charles III across the weekend of Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7. Complete with breakfast dishes, bangers and mash, fish and chips and shepherd’s pies to name a few, there will be lots of drinks offers to fuel you throughout the day. G&Ts for Dhs30 or a bucket of beers for Dhs140 all from 1pm onwards.

Speakeasy Bar & Restaurant, JBR, Dubai, Sat May 6 and Sun 7, 1pm onwards. Tel: (0)50 189 6214,.

Barasti

Kick off your shoes and watch the Coronation with your toes in the sand at one of Dubai’s most beloved beach bars. Streaming all the excitement on a cinema-sized screen, the big day will be accompanied by nostalgic British beverages and bites. Best of all? It’s free entry.

Barasti, Le Méridien Mina Syahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Sat May 6 and Sun May 7. Tel: (0)4 318 1313, @barastibeach

Rhodes W1

With not one but two events for the special occasion, all fans of the monarchy can indulge in an afternoon brunch, or if this doesn’t suit you, a rerun of the same brunch in the evening. The first seating runs from 1pm to 5pm with live streaming of the events with the second seating commencing from 6pm to 10pm, with a replay of the special day. Feast on a themed menu showcasing coronation prawn cocktail, peppered beef medallion, apple crumble and eton mess. These brunch offerings will cost Dhs350 with soft drinks and Dhs495 with house drinks.

Rhodes W1, Grovesnor House, Dubai Marina, afternoon brunch 1pm to 5pm, evening brunch 6pm to 10pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs495 house. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, rhodesw1-dubai.com

Little Venice Cake Company

For all those who have a raging sweet tooth, sink your teeth into some royalty-inspired delectable desserts. Choose from a coronation date load, strawberry lemon royale cake, and carrot cake, to name a few. These treats will be available for two weeks from Monday, May 1 to 15, with prices starting at Dhs35 for a cupcake and cakes from Dhs360.

Little Venice Cake Company, Atlantis the Royal, Crescent Road, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon May 1 to Mon May 15. 10am to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 426 2150, atlantis.com

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

Indulge in an elegant afternoon tea at the Noor Lounge, which will be running from Monday May 1 to June 30. Dine on a selection of goodies curated by the executive pastry chef, including egg truffle sandwiches, freshly baked scones, hand-made pastries, and traditional fruit cakes, served with fine teas. This will cost Dhs400 for two, and will commence daily from 2pm and 6pm.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Mon May 1 to June 30. Dhs400 for two, 2pm and 6pm. Tel: (0)4 777 2222, mandarinoriental.com

Yalumba

Red, white and blue are the mood of this amazing weekend, with a family-friendly brunch setting adorned with Union Jacks. Yalumba is hosting an array of special activities to get everyone in the Coronation spirit. Craft and decorate themed biscuits, and master your baking skills, all whilst sipping unlimited sparkling. This party will set you back Dhs225 with soft drinks, Dhs295 with house and sparkling and Dhs365 with premium beverages. Kids under six can enter for free.

Yalumba at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Sun May 7. Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house and sparkling, Dhs365 premium, free for kids under six. Tel: (0)4 702 2455, @yalumbadubai

Atmosphere

At.mosphere, the world-renowned restaurant located in the iconic Burj Khalifa, is going all out to celebrate. Guests can expect a full British experience with several culinary delights and classic décor adorning the incredible location. The event will be held in the cigar lounge and will include either a late breakfast or an early afternoon tea. Guests can indulge in this experience on Saturday, May 6 and 7 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. It will cost Dhs350 for soft drinks and Dhs550 for sparkling grape.

Atmosphere, 122nd floor, Burj Khalifa, Downtown, Dubai, Sat May 6 and Sun May 7, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs550 sparkling grape.Tel: (0)4 888 3828, atmosphereburjkhalifa.com

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Commemorate this historic event with a unique gastronomic experience – a five-course meal crowned as the Royal Cooking menu. From 6pm to 11pm, expect elegant dishes that provide a nostalgic feel of Britain, with coronation chicken tart, fillet of beef royale and fflampayne to name a few. Costing Dhs1,250 per person, this special dinner will run from Friday, May 5 to 14, so there is plenty of time to get into the patriotic spirit.

Dinner by Heston, Atlantis the Royal, The Palm, Royal Cooking 5-course menu, 6pm to 11 pm, Fri May 5 to Sun May 14. Dhs1,250 pp. Tel: (0)4 426 2444, atlantis.com

The Roast by Bubbalicious

This special edition of the brilliant Sunday brunch at Bubbalicious will commemorate the historic event with a live screening, plus a feast fit for the King. So, guests can expect traditional coronation chicken sandwiches and traditional British afternoon tea and favourites like warm scones with lashings of jam and clotted cream. The Roast by Bubbalicious will also serve their signature Sunday roast dishes. There will be live musicians and children’s entertainment on the terrace, as well as free-flowing bubbles and G&Ts. With interactive cake decorating, bunting making, and face painting, the little ones can also become British Bake Off competitors for the day, touted as a favourite of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. It will cost Dhs295 for soft drinks, Dhs350 for house beverages, Dhs450 for bubbly and Dhs175 for kids aged six-12.

The Roast by Bubbalicious at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina, Sun May 7.Dhs295 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 bubbly, Dhs175 kids aged six-12. Tel: (0)4 511 7373, @minaskitchen_dxb

Address Boulevard

With two amazing deals available, all guests will be spoilt for choice when it comes to how to commemorate this royal occasion. The Restaurant will be holding a special royal edition of their usual brunch, with succulent roast options from 1pm to 4pm costing Dhs300 per person. If afternoon tea is more your vibe, opt for elegant pastries and indulgent macaroons alongside fine teas, from 3.30pm to 6pm, costing Dhs250 per person.

Address Boulevard, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Brunch from 1pm to 4pm Dhs300 or afternoon tea Dhs250 from 3.30pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)4 561 8888, addresshotels.com

Waitrose UAE

Amplify your Coronation weekend parties with a spread fit for royalty. Luckily Waitrose has got a plethora of goodies and recipes to make your day extra special. Whip up a Victoria sponge cake or a batch of scones, which will be complete alongside Duchy Organic’s range of Blackcurrant or Strawberry preserve and Madagascan vanilla custom or cornish clotted cream ice cream. Stock up on scrumptious desserts such as Bramley apple pie, or elevate your cheese board with Waitroses Cornish cheddar or red Leicester.

Waitrose.ae

