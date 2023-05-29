This time around, the super club will comprise of a club, lounge and bar…

We’ve been missing White Dubai ever since it closed its doors in 2022, but party people, we have good news for you: White Dubai is coming back after the summer.

Set to return to the city’s clubbing scene in October, White Dubai is headed to a brand new location within Meydan. Travelling down a few floors from its former rooftop location, the new 3,000 capacity super venue will open next door to existing night club Bazaar. It occupies the spot where Soho Beach was formerly found.

While we don’t know what the new White Dubai will look like, we do know it will have a totally new look and feel, and will house a bar and lounge alongside the main club, making this a three-in-one party spot. The award-winning team behind the brand, Addmind, also promise that the ‘cutting-edge venue is set to redefine the nightlife scene, delivering an unmatched experience eagerly awaited by local and international guests.’ We can’t wait.

On the audio agenda, we can look forward to a new music DNA that caters more to Dubai’s wave of house music fans, as well as the welcome return of some signature White Dubai nights. We hope this includes the return of their ever-popular ladies’ night, which frequently saw the city descend on Meydan for a night of music and dancing every Saturday.

Alongside a regular rotation of resident DJs and themed nights, the new White Dubai at Meydan is also set to serve up international artists and DJs.

Most recently, the brand hosted a season closing party at Dubai Harbour with renowned South African DJ, Black Coffee. Previously, the original Meydan location played host to artists including Jason Derulo, Rita Ora and Rick Ross.

The location at Dubai Harbour that saw Black Coffee spin over the weekend will remain in the Addmind portfolio. In October, it will be transformed into a new pool club, through a collaboration with the team behind Soho Garden, Sekoya Management.

White Dubai, Gate B, Meydan, opening October 2023. @whitedubai