The sweet escape…

The opening of the World Islands has been highly anticipated by residents and tourists alike. We can already visit some of the islands for a staycation and brunches and now, we can enjoy a trip to The Heart of Europe this summer with a day pass complete with a yacht trip, bites, sips and more.

That joie de vivre

Get ready to plunge into your ultimate summer daycation goals with Cote d’Azur Monaco –the upscale adults-only retreat that is located on The Heart of Europe Island.

The day pass will cost Dhs300 and… it’s fully redeemable. You will be whisked away on one of the hotel’s private yachts to the island that’s decked out in French flair. The Monaco beach is exquisite with its crystal clear waters of the Arabian Gulf as far as the eye can see. In the background, beach club vibes lull as you enjoy countless cocktail choices, light bites and more.

Need a break from the heat? You can visit the famous Raining Street. The entirely transformative European experience in Dubai is literally a street with on-demand rain – naturally regulating the outdoor temperature and offering you a really cool Insta’ post.

Want to return?

Every Sunday, celebrate from 1pm to 5pm at La Fête de Monaco, Dubai’s most épique beach brunch. Taking place along the blue private shorelines of Monaco Beach and around the Grand Azur pool, the four-hour brunch includes live DJ and artist performances and free-flowing house beverages or bubbly. On the menu, expect gourmet French classics mixed with inventive street food, all paired with free-flowing drinks.

Want to stay? Check-in to the hotel that never sleeps from Dhs799 per night, including breakfast. All-inclusive and breakfast packages are available until September 30, 2023.

Côte d’Azur Monaco, Heart of Europe, World Islands, Dubai. Boat transfer from Umm Suqeim Marina, Jumeirah 3. daily pass Dhs300 fully redeemable Tel:(0)55 226 9353. thoe-hotels.com