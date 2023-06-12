It’s (pretty much) Friday then, then Saturday, Sunday whut..?

It’s (shortly) Friday, Friday, and the first rule of Friday club is that you “gotta get down on Friday”, everybody’s looking forward to the weekend, weekend. Yep it’s (almost) Friday and we’re in love – with literally all the fun stuff to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Come join us on this vibe, because any day can be a Friday if you party hard enough.

Friday, June 16

All the tea

Intricately designed and beautifully presented, enjoy an afternoon treat at the show-stopping Fouquets. Afternoon tea is priced at Dhs390 for two, which includes a tiered tower of treats plus coffee or tea. Add a glass of bubbly each and it’s Dhs450.

Fouquets, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun, open midday to 10pm, throughout June @fouquets.abudhabi

Time for a change

You can play Beat the Clock every weekday at The Souk Qaryat Al Beri’s own little chill palace, Atlon. It’s essentially an extended happy hour where between 5pm and 6pm select drinks are just Dhs10 (with 50 per cent off the menu), between 6pm and 7pm certain bevs are Dhs15 (with 30 per cent off food) and then for the 7pm to 9pm slot you can pick up a drink for Dhs20 (20 per cent off food).

Alton Bar and Bistro, Qaryat Al Beri, Mon to Fri 5pm to 8pm, Dhs299. Tel: (02) 886 8443, @atlonabudhabi Snow business Get ready to ski-daddle over to Reem Mall, the city’s coolest new attraction, Snow Abu Dhabi is now open. Inside the region’s largest snow park, you’ll find more than 20 exhilarating rides and attractions as well as an array of themed dining options (including hot choccy). For ticket prices, details on those rides and adventures check out our guide here. Snow Abu Dhabi, Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (800) 707 070. @snowauh Sporting chance Abu Dhabi Summer Sports traditionally embarks on a mission to keep the capital’s residents active over the summer, providing a gargantuan 18,511 square metre indoor AC-cooled space to get gains in, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). We now have confirmation that the 2023 edition will take place between June 6 and August 12 (between 8am and 1am) and will offer 25 courts, and eight sports with facilities such as a Cross-Fit and running track (free to the public), spaces to play football, basketball, padel, volleyball, badminton, and cross fit. Basketball court costs (per hour) are Dhs100 off peak, Dhs150 at peak times (weekdays 4pm to 11pm). 7-a-side football pitches are available from Dhs305 during peak hours and Dhs225 of peak. @adsummersports Use the Forsan The Al Forsan International Sports Resort has some pretty amazing recreational fun times to get involved with, and whilst a lot of it is staged on the outdoor grounds (including the karting track, paintball arena and archery range), there are indoor pursuits too. Take the shooting club for example, visitors line their on a range of firearms including handguns, rifles, sniper rifles, a bow and arrow – and even a virtual VirTra 300-powered shooting simulator. Al Forsan International Sports Resort, Khalifa City. Tel: (800) 9900, alforsan.com Talent pool Set against marina skyline views, the secluded pool at Abu Dhabi EDITION is the perfect setting for a chilled-out pool day. Relax cabana-side and graze on light bites from Alba Terrace, with a weekday pool pass priced at Dhs150, which is fully redeemable, or a weekend pass priced at Dhs225, of which you’ll get Dhs150 back to spend on food and drink. Al Bateen Marina, daily 7am to 9pm. Tel: 2 208 0000, editionhotels.com

Saturday, June 17

Up on the roof

There’s a way you can get eight hours of as-close-as-makes-no-difference bottomless beverage at Marriott Downtown’s rooftop pool deck on Saturdays, and it’ll only cost you Dhs149. How? Well the brunch kicks off at midday, and the house package is priced at an incredibly low Dhs99, which winds down at 4pm but there’s a bolt-on for 4pm to 8pm that nets you 10 beverages for just Dhs50. Wild.

AT25, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, Every Sat from April 29 4pm to 8pm. Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad

Water brilliant discount

Staying in the UAE and packing your summer with some exciting things to do? Make sure you add The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi at Al Qana to your list as the leisure and entertainment is running a cool offer this summer. The region’s largest aquarium is offering a 30 per cent discount for all UAE residents which means you can check out the cool megaproject in the capital for just Dhs77.

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, Al Qana, Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Dhs77 UAE resident discount deal, until June 22. Tel: (02) 418 6666. thenationalaquarium.ae

Sunday, June 18

Absolutely kilning it

Keep the kids learning, entertained and covered in paint this summer with Art Central’s drawing and painting, and clay sculpting workshops. Sessions packs of four are priced around Dhs950, but they’re two hours long, the materials are all included and of course, you get to take your masterwork home.

Boutik Mall, Al Reem Island. Tel: (02) 679 6795, @artcentraluae

VRy fun day out

Located in Al Qana, Pixoul is the largest gaming hub of its type in Abu Dhabi and includes the latest evolution of Location-Based Entertainment (LBE). In addition to futuristic VR tech, the venue will also operate the first certified eSports (that’s competitive gaming for any noobs out there) academy in the region. Strap on the headset and you can free roam individually or with teams a selection of strategy, racing and *finger guns* shoot-em-ups.

Al Qana, Sun to Thu midday to midnight, Fri to Sat midday to 2am, priced from Dhs35. pixoulgaming.com

La-la land

The daycation package at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri includes access to the hotel’s seductive ensemble of five-star facilities between 10am and 6pm, including the pool and beach. All this for just Dhs250 on weekdays, Dhs300 on weekends — and the amount is fully redeembable, kids under six are free and those aged between six and 11 gain access to amenities for half price.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Makta, 10am to 6pm daily. Tel: (02) 509 8555, restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

Happy fill more (glasses)

When it comes to XXL happy hours, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche’s elevated poolside bar and restaurant, Grills @ Chill’O takes some beating. Their ‘Happiest Hour’ is available daily, between 4pm and 8pm (including weekends) and entitles you to an equally mammoth-sized 50 per cent off selected beverages. A promotion so wild there’s literally zero chill’o

Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road East. Tel: (02) 813 7777, sofitelabudhabicorniche.com

