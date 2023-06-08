The coolest new addition to the capital…

With temperatures in the UAE now tickling the 50 degree mark, we bring very welcome news. Finally they’re opening up the gates, and for the first time of forever – Snow Abu Dhabi is now open in Reem Mall.

Apologies for adapting lines from the popular Disney movie, Frozen, we’re just a little excited and the theme feels bang on brand.

Snow difference

And speaking about ‘themes’, after visiting yesterday, we found that – that was one of the most exciting differences between Snow Abu Dhabi and say, Ski Dubai. Both are Majid Al Futtaim deep-chill mega projects, both involve getting kitted up in winter togs and taking indulgent respite in frosty temps, both offer some version of zorbing, hot chocolates, the ammunition for snowball fights and building snow men. But Snow Abu Dhabi’s ‘enchanted forest theme’ is elaborately woven into the experiences.

What can you do in Snow Abu Dhabi?

It may not have the slopes of Ski Dubai – so there’s no skiing or snowboarding, because the focus here, the real ‘piste de resistance’ is on a more inclusive form of fun. Regulated to a super chilly 2ºC, the 9,732 sqm space offers more than 20 rides and attractions, as well as three F&B outlets (including a cafe stand where you can pick up squirty cream topped hot choccies).

Featured fun includes zip lining, sledding, carousels, and zorbing. With attractions named things like Flight of the Snowy Owl, Magic Carpet, Polar Express Train, Crystal Carousel and Ice and Floes Bumper Tubes, The Troll Bowl, Drifts Downhill Run, and Snow Hares Bunny Hill and The Enchanted Tree.

How much does Snow Abu Dhabi cost?

There are two main categories of ticket available at Snow Abu Dhabi, the Snow Park Pass Dhs215 for adults (there are also categories for kids juniors and children but these are currently set at the same price as adults); and the Snow Premium Pass Dhs295.

Snow Park Pass includes entry to Snow Park; unlimited access to 9 park rides; fleece gloves; a locker; snow boots; disposable pair of socks; Snow Abu Dhabi trousers and jackets in multiple sizes (S to 4XL); and helmets (children under the age of 13 must wear helmets at all times).

The Snow Premium Pass includes all the above PLUS a hot chocolate, waterproof gloves and a meal at the Lodge Restaurant.

You can also get a two day unlimited Park Pass for Dhs295, and a family of five pass for Dhs860.

You can start booking all ticket types on the website now.

Where can you find Snow Abu Dhabi?

You’ll find Snow Abu Dhabi on level two of Reem Mall on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. If you’re driving and aren’t fussy about getting your steps up, follow the signs to the parking specifically for Snow Abu Dhabi.

Reem Mall, Sun to Thu 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from Dhs25. @snowauh

