17 of the best staycation spots in Abu Dhabi
Summer staycations sorted…
Don’t want to venture far? Check out the best Abu Dhabi resorts for a superb summer staycation, with a look at a few future staycation spots to get excited about.
Family-friendly
The WB Abu Dhabi
Give the whole family a thrill with a stay at the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With a huge pool complex to splash the day away, daily access to the Yas Island theme parks plus a ‘dive-in’ movie theatre, a kids’ club and splash pad and five signature restaurants, this is a hotel stay that packs in some serious memory making, all set against the backdrop of magical memorabilia and nostalgia from Warner Bros.’ most iconic films and TV shows. Room rates in June start from Dhs840 per night.
The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 815 0000, @thewbabudhabi
Beach Rotana
A competitively priced urban retreat close to all the capital’s popular cultural and leisure attractions, this is the perfect base to explore from. A private beach with children’s activities and an infinity pool provides lots of opportunities for relaxation while 12 restaurants, cafes and lounges give a plethora of cuisines to suit tiny tastebuds as well as more grown up date nights. Room rates in June start from just Dhs420 per night.
Beach Rotana, 10th Street, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 697 9000, @beach_rotana
Bab Al Nojoum
Nothing says family fun more than a camping trip. Set within the tranquillity of nature on Al Hudayriyat Island, Bab Al Nojoum offers a range of accommodation options from two-storey duplex tents to chalets and converted campervans, all with the added luxuries of air conditioning and WiFi. There’s an outdoor cinema screening kids’ movies, a huge lawn perfect for football games, and plenty of watersports to dive into. Room rates for basic tents start from Dhs157.50 and go up to Dhs1,050 per night for the two-storey duplex.
Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Mar Vista, Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 691 0222, @babalnojoum_hudariyat
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche
This gorgeous hotel is located right in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s bustling Corniche area and comes with entry to the brilliant West Bay leisure complex. Here, guests will be able to choose between chill and thrill with complimentary wild rides on the zip line, gratis access to Adventure Park, free passes for the wave pool, and an open invitation to do laps of the lazy river. Dining adventures include West Bay Lounge, Hemingway’s, Escape, Vertigo Lounge and Bar, La Terrazza and Vienna Plaza. All-inclusive summer rates start from Dhs829.
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 681 1900, @radissonbluauh
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Escape to Jumeirah’s first eco-conscious resort in Abu Dhabi. Guests can enjoy up to 40 per cent off on bookings with breakfast and 30 per cent off on half-board bookings. The deal includes a Dhs100 food and beverage resort credit for the stay as well as 20 per cent off food and drinks at select restaurants. Let the kids create their own adventures with heaps of organised activities from fun and games on the beach to movie nights at the Kids and Teens Club. The resort also offers three swimming pools plus a variety of activities including yoga and tennis. There is also a babysitting service if you want a night off. Room rates in June start from Dhs1,020 per night.
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 811 4444, @jumeirahsaadiyat
Super splurge
Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental
The epitome of luxury, this stunning hotel and tourist attraction boasts a pristine 1.3km private beach, gardens spreading over 100 hectares and a fairytale-like golden exterior, which is one of the most remarkable architectural sites in the capital. Once inside, marble bathrooms, palatial furnishings and award-winning dining venues add to the grandeur and you won’t want to miss moments of pure indulgence such as a visit to the spa or sipping on the infamous gold leaf cappuccino. It’s also fantastically placed for exploring the city – that’s if you can drag yourself away from the world-class service and facilities. Room rates in June start from Dhs1,360 per night.
Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Al Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 690 9000, @mo_emiratespalace
Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi
Now this one comes with quite a high price tag, but with very good reason. A gorgeous selection of rooms, suites and villas are situated in secluded surroundings next to the pristine white sands
of an environmentally protected beach. Four swimming pools, a spa and a selection of elegant restaurants provide plenty to see and do, and the hotel is adjacent to the famous Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Room rates in June start from Dhs975 per night.
Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel And Villas, Al Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 407 1234, @parkhyattad
Anantara Eastern Mangroves
Offering an oasis of calm on the edge of the city, on one side you’ll see Abu Dhabi’s impressive skyscrapers and on the other you’ll find yourself surrounded by an expanse of mangroves and nature. Kayaking, paddle boarding and luxury yacht tours are all on offer to help you make the most of the idyllic setting, not to mention the award-winning spa with traditional Turkish hammam and a selection of signature restaurants. Room rates in June start from Dhs510 per night.
Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel, Al Salam Street, Al Kheeran, Eastern Mangrove, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 656 1000, @anantaraeasternmangroves
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal
With one of the largest pools in the capital and set amongst 57 acres of lush gardens, a stay at this renaissance-inspired hotel feels like a complete break from the every day. Whether you decide to stay in a traditional guest room or splurge on a suite or villa, all rooms have views of the pool, gardens or Grand Canal and Grand Mosque. Room rates in June start from Dhs595 per night.
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 818 8888, @ritzcarltonabudhabi
Four Seasons Hotel, Al Maryah Island
Everything about this ultra-modern, 34 storey hotel says luxury and sophistication. The customisable Four Seasons bed comes with a choice of mattress topper, pillows and duvets, and views stretch out across ‘old’ Abu Dhabi and the Louvre. By day you can shop ‘til you drop at upscale shopping destination, The Galleria Mall, which is connected directly to the hotel, head to the hotel’s rooftop pool or visit the two-level spa. By night, head to Butcher & Still for one of the best steaks in the city. Room rates in June start from Dhs625 per night.
Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi Global Market Street – Second, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 333 2222, @fsabudhabi
Summer rates
Anantara Sir Bani Yas
The picturesque island of Sir Bani Yas has it all – beautiful nature, fantastic wildlife, pristine beaches, plus three Anantara Resorts all of which offer all-inclusive packages this summer. There’s the family-friendly Desert Islands Resort, then a duo of all-villa resorts called Al Yamm and Al Sahel. You can book all-inclusive, which includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, or ultra all-inclusive, which comes with unlimited house beverages, too. Prices start from Dhs3,945 at Al Sahel, Dhs3,795 at Al Yamm, and Dhs1,499 at Desert Islands.
Anantara Sir Bani Yas, Sir Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 801 4200, @anantarasirbaniyas
Rosewood Abu Dhabi
There’s much more on offer at this slick Abu Dhabi hotel than you might initially think. As a guest you get to kick back in the Hidden Bar with a captivating view of the water, enjoy the award-winning spa and there’s a collection of exciting restaurants to explore. We love BB Social Dining, Dai Pai Pong, Em Sherif Sea Café and La Cava. Staycationers will also appreciate the luxurious rooms (with fabulous bathrooms). The beach summer staycation package (from Dhs750 per night) offers beach access to Saadiyat Beach Club for each person, a price deduction on rooms, plus breakfast, 20 per cent off hotel f&b, beach club f&b and the hotel spa. Use the promo code DISBEACH.
Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi
Anantara Qasr Al Sarab
Abu Dhabi’s grandest desert resort, Qasr Al Sarab is a wonderful place to immerse yourself in the emirate’s stretch of the stunning Empty Quarter. Rising up from flame-coloured dunes like a mirage, it’s the perfect location to hideaway. Traverse the Rub’ al Khali by camelback, dine under desert skies, or unwind within the confines of the resort’s glorious spa all for less this summer
with 30 per cent off all rooms, suites and villas. Rates start from Dhs1,195 per night, and that even includes breakfast.
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Al Mirayr, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 886 2088, @anantaraqasralsarab
Le Méridien Abu Dhabi
Le Méridien Abu Dhabi has recently undergone extensive cosmetic renovations, restoring it to regal glory and adding some stunning new bars and restaurants, including the majestic Mykonos. With its summer family all-inclusive staycation, you’ll enjoy the best room deals, value-added benefits and all your meals arranged with soft and select house drinks included. Use the promo code YQ7 when booking online.
Le Méridien Abu Dhab, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (o2) 644 6666, @lemeridienabudhabi
Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi
This city centre hotel is launching a pretty suite deal just for the summer. Two people, one night’s stay, Saturday brunch at AT25, breakfast, a late (4pm) check out and a guaranteed upgrade to a suite, all for Dhs500 for two. And that’s why we’re in love with this Downtown girl.
Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, Al Manhal, Al Tibbiya, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 304 7777, @marriottdowntownad
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
This glitzy sky-piercing home of leisure luxury in the capital is offering a special brunch- framed package to entice the summer staycation set and, with it being priced from just Dhs999 for two, it’s absolutely worth your attention. Your inclusions feature a stay in a deluxe guestroom, a house beverage brunch for two at poolside restaurant Nahaam, breakfast and of course pool/ beach access.
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 811 5555, @conradetihadtowers
Yas Plaza Hotels
OK, so this is a brilliant six-in-one all-inclusive staycation deal at Yas island’s Radisson Blu, Crowne Plaza, Rotana, Staybridge, Centro and Park Inn Yas Island. This means in addition to being on the doorstep of Yas Marina’s theme parks, and waterfront leisure attractions you also get to enjoy the gorgeous Yas Plaza resort facilities. Plus, in-resort dining at the stellar range of respective restaurants; complimentary access to Yas and Cyan Beach; free trips on the Yas Express Shuttle; and free-flowing house beverages. And if you need one final reason to book it this summer, it’s priced from Dhs795 per night.
Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 656 2000, @myyasplaza
Coming soon
Mondrian Abu Dhabi
Mondrian’s first location in the UAE is set to arrive in Abu Dhabi in 2024. Located by the Abu Dhabi canal, Mondrian Abu Dhabi will provide waterfront views overlooking both Reem Island and Al Maryah Island as well direct views of the city skyline. The 221-room hotel will also feature 80 serviced apartments, as well as six food and beverage venues, a ballroom, spa, swimming pool, kid’s club, retail area and world-class fitness area. But best of all, guests will enjoy a chic crystal- clear lagoon featuring an infinity pool design as well as lounges and daybeds surrounding the water’s edge.
Liwa Hotel, Autograph Collection, Abu Dhabi
The Liwa Hotel is in the midst of a comprehensive resculpting, thanks to Autograph Collection Hotels. When it opens in the tail-end of 2023 this desert gem will include 66 rooms and suites (with huge three-bedroom villas on the way too). There’ll also be three dining venues, a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool and a kid’s club.
Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts
LXR Hotels & Resorts, the luxury independent arm of Hilton Hotels, is set to transform Abu Dhabi’s Al Nawras Island into a breathtaking resort complete with golf course. Expected to open in 2024, Al Nawras Island, LXR Hotels & Resorts will be designed to draw inspiration from the destination, with 80 expansive villas set between the beach and water’s edge. Three swimming pools, tennis and padel courts and an elegant spa give a strong wellbeing element, while for foodies, the island will feature two signature restaurants, two bars and an exclusive beach club.
Nammos Hotels & Resorts
Nammos, a brand synonymous with beach clubs and chic dining restaurants around the world, is now launching its own hotel in several top locations around the world. First, is Psarou beach in Mykonos (as soon as this summer), followed by Maldives and Abu Dhabi. Although the location of Nammos’ Abu Dhabi site is yet to be confirmed, we know the hotel should open in 2025. An extension of the brand’s refined, fun-loving beachside dining experience, guests checking-in to Nammos Hotel & Resorts can expect the same style and sophistication at the resort iteration.
