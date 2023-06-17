Everything about this ultra-modern, 34 storey hotel says luxury and sophistication. The customisable Four Seasons bed comes with a choice of mattress topper, pillows and duvets, and views stretch out across ‘old’ Abu Dhabi and the Louvre. By day you can shop ‘til you drop at upscale shopping destination, The Galleria Mall, which is connected directly to the hotel, head to the hotel’s rooftop pool or visit the two-level spa. By night, head to Butcher & Still for one of the best steaks in the city. Room rates in June start from Dhs625 per night.

Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi Global Market Street – Second, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 333 2222, @fsabudhabi