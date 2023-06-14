Pack those staycation bags!

Planning for the incoming festive period is our favourite way to fill up our free time. At the end of June, the UAE will enjoy a long Eid Al Adha holiday which means it’s time to bust out the hats, holiday outfits and heavy-duty sunscreen for staycation time.

If you’re lost for choice on where to head to soak up a tan, worry not. This round-up of exclusive staycation deals will give you just the idea. (PS – Don’t forget to bookmark this page as we will be adding more staycation deals to the list.)

Here are the best Eid Al Adha staycation deals in the UAE

Dubai

Address Creek Grand Harbour

Mark your calendars and turn on those alarms – Address Creek Grand Harbour’s flash sale takes place from June 26 to 28 (for 72 hours only) where you can get 30 per cent off on room-only stays or room-with-breakfast stays. You can book your break until August 31, which includes the Eid Al Adha dates. Don’t skip checking The Viewing Point at sunset for the breathtaking skyline and water views. The infinity pool, connected to the harbourside promenade has entertainment and retail options, but if you don’t want to walk around – the hotel also offers free buggy rides. For more information, visit here.

Address Creek Grand Harbour, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, Tel: (04) 275 8899, addresshotels.com

Al Maha Desert Resort

Serenity, golden sands and the silence of nature – this desert resort is ta golden dream. Guests can relax and rejuvenate in their lavish suite complete with a private swimming pool. Choose from a myriad of activities to engage in, including elite gourmet experiences, thrilling adventures in the heart of the desert and a total reset with Timeless Spa treatments. For more information, head here.

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai, Tel: (04) 832 9900, marriott.com

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

Bab al Shams is as scenic as a desert resort gets and you can enjoy a staycation here over Eid Al Adha with breakfast, lunch and dinner at Zala, the in-house restaurant serving Ottoman, Greek and Mediterranean flavours. Soak up the sun and the sands with some traditional Middle Eastern culture, sip on complimentary cocktails by the pool and enjoy special rates for private desert tours. Prices start from Dhs2,376 for GCC residents on a minimum two-night stay. For more information, visit here.

Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, Tel: (04) 809 6100, babalshams.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort

Located on Dubai Islands, Centara Mirage Beach Resort and the venue is inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian tales, and offers a thrilling waterpark, clubs for kids and other family-friendly activities. To refuel, you have nine dining options, from Thai to Argentine and more. Prices start from Dhs1,025 inclusive of breakfast and Dhs2,700 all inclusive. The offer is only valid all through Eid Al Adha. Find out more here.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort, Dubai Islands, Dubai, Tel: (04) 522 9999, centarahotelsresorts.com

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection

If you’re planning a getaway with a group, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection is the perfect choice for you. The dreamy destination is offering 50 per cent off the second room you book. A minimum two-night stay is required and you’ll get a complimentary breakfast, a delectable Eid lunch and a theme night featuring Indian, BBQ, Latino, Arabic, Asian and Mediterranean cuisine respectively. Guests with kids will be able to enjoy full access to the kid’s club. Priced at Dhs3,400 for two nights over Eid Al Adha. For more information, visit here.

Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, Jumeirah Beach, Marina, Dubai, Tel: (04) 399 5000. marriott.com

JA Resorts and Hotels

JA Resorts and Hotels is offering up to 40 per cent off on stays, a complimentary buffet breakfast, daily food and beverage credit, and Eid brunches and dinner deals. Some of their in-house dining experiences are helmed by celebrity chefs like Vikas Khanna with an Eid feast treat you can’t skip. If you’ve got little ones with you, they stay for free. Relax with views of the waters and serene sandy beaches for a truly relaxing getaway. Find out more here. The offer is valid until October 1 (Eid Al Adha dates included).

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai; JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Hatta, Dubai; JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR, Dubai; The Manor by JA, Dubai, Tel: (04) 814 5500, jaresortshotels.com

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Jumeirah Emirates Towers is located smack dab in the heart of Dubai’s most happening district. Love Dubai’s nightlife? This is an ideal spot for a staycation. Guests can avail up to 15 per cent off on stays and includes complimentary room upgrades subject to availability, a late check-out at 4pm and a 20 per cent discount on select dining options. If you’ve got little ones with you, they dine and stay for free. Find out more here.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (04) 330 0000, jumeirah.com

Kempinski Hotels and Residences Palm Jumeirah

Guests get 20 per cent off on standard rates from June 28 to July 2 and will get to enjoy amenities, a complimentary breakfast, and access to the Titan Kids Club and the hotel’s fitness centre. A tour of the idyllic Palm Jumeirah with complimentary use of the Kempinski bikes is also included. Find out more here.

Kempinski Hotels and Residences Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (04) 444 2000, kempinski.com

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts

This one’s for all the very important kiddos. Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts is offering an authentic Polynesian getaway from June 28 to July 1 where they can stay for free if they’re under the age of 12. They will also be able to meet their favourite Smurfs and characters from the popular children’s show, Shaabiat Al Cartoon. Plenty of foodie fun for the adults, with a complete gastronomic tour of outlets across all locations at Dubai Parks and Resorts. Indulge in the authentic tom kha gai at Hikina, the family breakfast platter at Kalea and a Tahiti sling (a delicious mocktail with pineapple and passionfruit) at Ari. At the park, the Q fast pass will allow you to skip the queues. Priced at Dhs999+. Find out more here.

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Tel: (04) 449 0868, @lapitahoteldubai

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa is offering discounts on stays all the way up to September 30. The beach club next to the resort is the highlight of this property and has loads to offer, including entertainment, dining and much more. The offer features 30 per cent off the best available rate for stay longer than two nights, complimentary breakfast at Cafe Nikki, 30 per cent off on treatments at Nikki Spa, free access to the beach club and use of the gym and thermal zones on the property. To redeem the offer, simply present a valid Emirates ID and use the code ‘STAYCATION’. For more information, visit here.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, Pearl Jumeirah, Tel: (04) 376 6000, nikkibeach.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

The ‘UAE Legendary Staycation’ package at One&Only Royal Mirage includes complimentary breakfast and 20 per cent off on dining and non-alcoholic beverages. You can even avail of a relaxing treatment or the adventurous waterspots for a discount, too. For more thrills, you will get access to the Aquaventure Waterpark for free when you stay for two nights. At the resort, you can also have a go at tennis and padel. For more information, visit here.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Tel: (04) 399 9999, oneandonlyresorts.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

If luxury has an address, this would definitely be it. Palazzo Versace Dubai is inviting guests to celebrate Eid Al Adha in style packages starting at Dhs1,299 per night. Your stay will be in an opulent Versace-style deluxe room with a delicious breakfast at Giardino. Other perks include a Dhs150 voucher to use at The SPA, a high tea experience at Mosaico Lobby Lounge once during the stay and an additional 20 per cent discount on dining experiences in the in-house, Versace-themed restaurants. Round up the family and check out the Eid Al Adha Wish Tree for the opportunity to fulfil your wishes. Offer valid from June 28 to July 3 Find out more here.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Jaddaf Waterfont, Tel: (04) 556 8888, palazzoversace.ae

Park Hyatt Dubai

Nestled on the edge of the Dubai Creek, this Mediterranean-inspired getaway is bringing the Eid Al Adha offer A-game this year. Guests will receive up to 20% off on all participating restaurants, 30% off on select spa retail, lowered rates across all sports facilities and complimentary access to Cave Kids Club, Club Pool, Amara Pool, Al Porto Lagoon Pool as well as Lagoon Beach by Twiggy. The offers are available from June 26 to July 2. For more information, visit here.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Port Saeed, Dubai, Tel: (04) 602 1234, dubaicreekresort.com

Raffles The Palm Dubai

This beachfront destination located on the West Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah has a number of stay offers to choose from on their rooms, suites and villas, and exclusive butler services. The ‘ALL (Accor Live Limitless) Summer Escape’ is valid until September 15 and offers a 25 per cent discount on all stays inclusive of breakfast. Find out more information here.

Raffles The Palm Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (04) 248 8888, rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Shangri-La Dubai

Shangri-La Dubai is getting festive as well, coming out with a number of offers and benefits for guests during the long weekend. You can press upgrade on your stay by upgrading to the next room category (subject to availability), tuck into a breakfast buffet feast at the in-house Dunes Delight, and enjoy up to 20 per cent off on all dining experiences, including their multi-cuisine restaurants and bars. You also get an early check-in at 10am and a late checkout at 3pm (subject to availability). For more information, visit here.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Financial Centre Metro Station, Dubai, Tel: (04) 343 8888, shangrila.com

Taj Dubai

UAE residents, this deal is exclusively for you. Taj Dubai is offering rooms at reduced rates with complimentary breakfast when you check in upon presenting your Emirates ID. You’ll get access to the gym and pool and you can use the complimentary shuttle service to and from Dubai Mall. The offer is valid from June 28 to July 1, starting from Dhs600 per room per night (applicable on the luxury Burj view and luxury city view rooms). Find out more here.

Taj Dubai, Burj Khalifa Street, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (04) 438 3100, tajhotels.com

W Dubai – The Palm

The UAE staycation package, offered by W Dubai – The Palm, is the gift that keeps on giving, because you can avail it not just during the Eid Al Adha long weekend, but throughout the rest of the year. It is valid till December 31 and is the perfect opportunity to relax and unwind on the sands of the scenic Palm Jumeirah island. You can escape the noise of the city and indulge in a 30 minute DeStress massage at AWAY Spa (prior reservation required). You can also tuck into a delicious complimentary breakfast for two adults and two kids at the LIV restaurant. Take a swim in the beach, the property’s WET and WET DECK, with complimentary access of course. For more information, visit here.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (04) 24 55 555, marriott.com

Abu Dhabi

Bab Al Nojoum

If the outdoors is where you find your kick, this one’s for you. Bab Al Nojoum is offering tailor-made staycation experiences for friends and families to experience a chance to immerse themselves in an adventure-driven stay under the stars. Choose from the desert, the forest and the beach to dive into the great outdoors at Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah and Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa. Prices for Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa start at Dhs1,188 per night for a one-bedroom villa, prices for Bab Al Nojoum Al Mugheirah start at Dhs1,169 per night for an Airstream trailer for two people and prices for Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat start at Dhs479 per night for Al Najm tent for two people. The offers are valid from June 27 to July 2. Staying longer? There are some great discounts you can avail of.

Bab Al Nojoum, various locations, for more information, visit babalnojoum.com

Tilal Liwa Hotel

A gorgeous location in the middle of the desert, surrounded by breathtaking expansive sand dunes? We like the sound of that. Tilal Liwa Hotel is located in the Liwa region of the Rub Al Khail desert far away from the fast-paced life of the city – the great escape. This oasis is where you can really slow down and experience a slice of Arabian life. The package is priced at Dhs799 half board, Dhs899 full board and Dhs999 all-inclusive from June 28 to July 1. Benefits include an array of incredible dining options across several cuisines, activities in the heart of the desert and a Body & Soul Spa. The premium oasis room also allows for pets, direct access to the pool and a courtyard garden. Find out more here.

Tilal Liwa Hotel, Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 894 6111,danathotels.com

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Highlights of the premium package here at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island include flexible check-in and check-out timings to suit your needs. Expect priority reservations at the in-house restaurants, discounted tickets for Yas Parks, free access to Qasr Al Watan and Louvre Abu Dhabi, and if you have little ones under the age of 12, they stay for free and can gain access to the Rixy Kids Club, Teen Club and Exclusive Sports Club. Prices start at Dhs2,950. Offer valid on a minimum booking of two nights. Find out more here.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 492 2222, reservation.saadiyat@rixos.com

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Inspired by the art of falconry and designed with the falcon in mind, Rosewood Abu Dhabi is a landmark of the rich, long-standing history the majestic bird has in the Middle East. The ‘Summer Beach Escape’ deal will give you complimentary access to the beach club every day of your stay at the hotel. Other features of the package include access to exclusive room rates, with complimentary breakfast, 20% on dining experiences within the hotel, 20% off on food and beverages within the beach club and 20% the in-house spa, Sense, a Rosewood Spa. A special Eid menu will be available at the Majlis Lounge from 12pm to 10.30pm, priced at Dhs320. The offer is priced at Dhs1,100 for one night (use the promo code DISBEACH). Find out more here.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 813 5550, abudhabi@rosewoodhotels.com

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Head to Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas to avail 15% off on stays during the summer. Valid from June 1 to September 4, the package offer further discounts on the lowest public room rate with no restrictions on the length of stay and a complimentary extra bed on all room categories for family stays. Children under six eat for free and children up to 12 receive a 50% discount. For more information, visit here.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (02) 697 0000, rotana.com

Ras Al Khaimah

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Home to a picturesque 1.5km long private beach, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort offers five different types of suites and rooms to choose from for your next staycation. Relax by the beach or head to the spa for a Moroccan bath or for a dip in the jacuzzis. There are saunas, steam rooms, eight swimming pools to take a dip in, plus adventurous water sports. For little ones, there’s the Tree House kids club and The Hide teens club for the youngins to keep themselves entertained. To refuel, head to one of the hotel’s nine restaurants, cafes and bars. Find out more information here.

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort, Al Maareedh Street, Ras Al Khaimah, Tel: (0) 56 992 9631, hilton.com

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

This beachfront resort is offering a jam-packed holiday season full of delicious feasts, exciting activities and enthralling performances for a no-holds-barred celebration. From June 28 to July 2, guests will be able to sample delectable Eid sweets and indulge in a special Eid dinner buffet at the in-house Seven Heights. The operating hours of pool have been extended, and guests will be able to take relaxing dips and lounge by pool from 7am to 9pm. For entertainment, there’s activities including the Rixy Kids Carnival. To finish off the impressive list of offers, a complimentary breakfast, an exclusive Eid lunch and the chance to win complimentary stays at the resort are the cherry on top. Find out more information here.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, Tel: (07) 202 0000, rixos.com

