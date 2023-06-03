Afrobeats, beach club parties, and more…

This weekend is a slightly quieter one, but that doesn’t mean you’ll have any trouble finding somewhere to party in Dubai this weekend. Summer shows no signs of slowing down, with three unmissable parties this weekend, a jam-packed June, and plenty more concerts to look forward to this summer.

Friday, June 2

Razorlight at Bla Bla

Fans were thrilled to hear when the English indie band announced their reunion after a decade-long hiatus and lucky for us, they are making a pitstop in Dubai during their world tour on June 2. Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo will take to the stage performing a number of tracks from their newest album – Razorwhat? The Best of Razorlight. Expect nothing but their finest tunes including America, In the Morning and Golden Touch. In addition, to celebrate their 10-year reunion, there are two new brilliant tracks that will be performed showcasing the best of the band’s discography. Prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. blabladubai.ae

WetDeck launches evening pool parties

This weekend one of Dubai’s more popular pool venues on the Palm will launch a brand new pool party concept. WetDeck has announced that its Drip Pool Party is becoming a moonlit party. Entry costs Dhs100 and is inclusive of one welcome drink, after that, you can purchase a drink voucher for Dhs50, or 10 drinks vouchers for Dhs400.

WetDeck, W The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, first Friday of the month, starting this Fri June 2, 7pm to 12am. Dhs100 inclusive of one drink. @wetdeckdubai

Saturday, June 3

Afro B at KQ Dubai

The mastermind behind the track that hypes up the club so flawlessly. Afro B is heading to the newly opened nightclub in Wafi, KQ. Known for the hit Drogba, the afrobeats artist was last in Dubai for AfroWorld at the Coca-Cola Arena.

KQ Dubai, Wafi City, 10pm to 1am. Tel: (0)54 477 2778 @kqdubai

Images: Supplied, Getty and Social