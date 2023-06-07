It’s a blast from the past…

If you’re a 90’s baby, you’ve most probably heard of the names A1 and 911. Iconic boybands of pop yesteryear, these mega music acts took the industry by storm in the 90s and have since given the world many, many tunes of the ear-worm category. So, if you’re a fan, we have some good news for you. A1 and 911 are both set to perform in Dubai on Friday, September 22, 2023 at The Agenda in Dubai Media City.

Tickets are already on sale, so you might want to hurry and grab yours. Prices start from Dhs100.

British-Norwegian group A1 first found success in 1999 and went on to release albums that peaked around the world. They have a Brit Award for the ‘Best British Breakthrough Act’ to their name and have had ten million record sales worldwide.

911, also a British export, produced four massive albums and was one of the only five music acts to score 10 consecutive Top 10 hits back in the day. They are known for their upbeat music and their energetic performances, complete with choreographed dancing so true to the boyband brand.

It’s going to be a night full of dancing, music and a whole lot of nostalgia as the boybands perform some medleys of their biggest hits and timeless numbers that put them on top of the charts.

Ticket information

You can scope up the ‘Early Bird Silver package’ for just Dhs95, but it’s available only until June 30. For the best experience and front-row views, you can choose the premium ‘Golden Circle’, priced at Dhs350. Other categories include Gold for Dhs250, Silver for Dhs150, Bronze for Dhs100 while Regular seating is priced at Dhs150. Do note, all categories besides the regular seating are standing only. Book your tickets here.

A1 and 911, The Agenda, Media City, Dubai, Fri September 22, 2023, Tel: (0)4 580 9159. theagenda.com

Images: Supplied