Take a break from your desk to enjoy a delicious and relaxed lunch at garden on 8 at Media One Hotel. For Dhs75 you can get a burger and a soft drink. If you want a brew with your burger, it’s Dhs89. The lunch offer takes place every weekday from 12pm until 5pm

FORM Hotel has just launched a new business lunch set menu featuring a variety of delicious culinary treats for Dhs65 per person. Dishes include starters, soups and mains such as wagyu beef burger; risotto al fungi; seabass with mashed potato and more. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy a fresh fruit platter or a decadent chocolate cake. The business lunch is available from Monday to Friday from 12pm to 3pm.

If you work or are heading to Media City, plan a lunch at Ciao Bella in Media One hotel. The restaurant offers its business lunch buffet style, which is unlimited so you can eat to your heart’s content for just Dhs69. You can also take it to-go for Dhs49.

Garden On 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm Tel: (0)4 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Lah Lah

Popular Lah Lah at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is great for refuelling with a business lunch in Dubai. A two-course meal will cost you Dhs70. If you are really hungry, the three-course meal is Dhs80.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri. Tel: (04) 519 1111. jumeirah.com

Larte

Larte has a menu packed with Italian classics including pizzas, pasta, risottos, and more. It will cost you just Dhs69 for two courses. The deal is available 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

Larte, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6870. larte.ae

Lo+Cale

Head to Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina for a quick lunch over the work week from 1pm to 4pm. For two courses it’s just Dhs59 and for three courses, Dhs69. You will get water and soft drinks with your lunch.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai. Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb

Lola Taberna Española

You and your team can lunch the Spanish way (think relaxed, leisurely and long) with a menu del dia (menu of the day), featuring classic Spanish dishes. Two courses will cost you Dhs75.

Lola Taberna, Tryp by Wyndham, Barsha Heights, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

Roobaru

Fancy Indian cuisine for lunch? At Roobaru, you can get a delicious two-course meal for Dhs69. For three courses, it’s Dhs79. It runs from 12pm to 4pm over the weekdays.

DT1 Residential Tower, Burj Khalifa Blvd. Tel: (054) 776 6384. @roobaru.me

Vivaldi

A one-course Italian meal at Vivaldi’s business lunch will cost you Dhs69 per person. The menu features favourite Italian dishes you can enjoy with an awe-inspiring view. The deal is valid 12.30pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday.

Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, Baniyas Street/Creek Road, Tel: (0)4 228 1111. vivaldidubai.com

WYT Cafe

This all-day restaurant in the heart of Dubai Hills Mall offers up delicious Parisian pastries and Mediterranean fine cuisine. The restaurant has a business lunch for Dhs70 where you can select a sandwich and a dessert plus a beverage. From the sandwich list, you can pick from a beef burger, chicken wrap, smoked salmon baguette or a chicken slider. Your dessert options include um ali, macaroons, or a vanilla milk cake.

0)4 448 5033. @wyt.ae WYT Cafe, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills, Tel: (

YUi Ramen House

Handmade ramen house, YUi in Dubai Design District has a set lunch menu for just Dhs68 which will get you a combination of a special donburi dish of the day accompanied by a choice of delicious ramen. It is available from Monday to Friday 12pm to 4pm.

YUi, Ground Floor of Building 7, Dubai Design District, 12pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 243 4217, @yui_dxb

Zuma

Okay, so this is a dirham over the Dhs75 limit we’ve promised, but it’s Zuma… so we had to include it. For an express lunch here, pay Dhs76 for a miso soup and any main courses. Want a sweet treat? You can add a dessert from the a la carte menu. For a bigger meal, pay Dhs149 menu for a miso soup, a choice of two starters, and a main.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Restaurant. Tel: (0)4 425 5660, zumarestaurant.com

Images: Supplied