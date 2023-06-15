Kai Enzo promises a fusion of Mediterranean and Japanese flavours…

He’s the culinary master behind top Dubai restaurants including Gaia and Carine, and now chef Izu Ani is expanding his restaurant empire with a new opening at La Mer. Called Kai Enzo, the new restaurant is a stunning rooftop space perched atop Hyatt Centric La Mer, presenting a fusion of eclectic Japanese and Mediterranean flavours.

The restaurant is clean and minimalist, with warm colours and beautiful views that stretch across the entire Dubai skyline and the Arabian Gulf. Fluid indoor and outdoor dining spaces bring the outdoors in, and will make this a lovely spot for alfresco dining once the winter weather returns. There’s also a sushi bar at the heart of the restaurant, perfect for enjoying an interactive dining experience.

Open for dinner only, Kai Enzo promises to merge far-Eastern flavours with Western influences, using the shared DNA of the culinary regions’ use of fresh and simple ingredients to present a menu that promises elevated classics. Menu highlights include tiger prawns with kimuchi butter, Hokkaido scallops in green apple ponzu and salsa verde, plus an array of sushi, charcoal grills and indulgent desserts. It’s paired with a cocktail menu split into two: Taiyo, symbolising the sun; and Kai, representing the sea.

“I wanted to create a concept that brings together the essence of Japanese and Mediterranean cuisines and that showcases their similarities and unique flavours,” says chef Izu Ani. “I want people to come to Kai Enzo and fall in love with the whole experience in their own unique way so they can create their own Kai Enzo story.”

The name draws from the Japanese word ‘Kai,’ which means ocean, and represents the calm aesthetic and feel of this seaside rooftop restaurant. Enzo, meaning king, represents the ingredients that rule the culinary experience. The name is equally personal to chef Izu, as it is also the name of his son.

This is the second restaurant from chef Izu at the beachfront hotel in La Mer. He is also behind the menu at the all-day dining restaurant on the ground floor, Eunoia by Carine.

Kai Enzo, Hyatt Centric, La Mer North, Jumeirah 1, 5pm to 1am Mon to Thurs, 5pm to 2am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 302 1275, kaienzo.com. @kaienzodubai